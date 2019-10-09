comscore PUBG Mobile shares new ban list of hackers for October 8
PUBG Mobile shares new ban list for October 8

The devs have shared strong words concerning cheaters and hackers and what they think of them in the post.

  • Updated: October 9, 2019 11:55 AM IST
PUBG Mobile ban notice for hackers and cheaters

There is a new PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters that Tencent Games shared for October 8. The devs have shared strong words concerning cheaters and hackers and what they think of them in the post. Hacker and cheaters use software that is made for the purpose. PUBG Mobile cheaters like in all other shooting games, use hacks and cheats with different effects. Some of these allow players to automatically aim for the heads. There are other hacks that allow users to see through the walls at the positions of different enemies. There are quite a lot of different hacks, and these are all unfair.

The devs announced the new list in a tweet that reads, “PUBG MOBILE is fully committed to a fair playing experience. We’ve been stepping up our efforts to combat more hackers and cheaters every day. Check out our daily list and stay tuned, because we’re not stopping here.” Tencent Games is pushing these lists as a deterrent for those that do want to hack.

PUBG Mobile ban list of cheaters: Details

The developers of PUBG, be it mobile, PC or the consoles have taken the threat of hackers very seriously. And in a recent move announced by Tencent Games, it tweeted that it has banned a host of PUBG Mobile cheaters. PUBG Mobile devs wrote in the blog. All the accounts in the list received a 10-year ban. It even asks players to report other if they suspect that they are cheating or using an unauthorized 3rd party app.

The PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters for the PC emulator and Mobile can be seen here. The list has all different kinds of players and is a rather long one.

PUBG Mobile introducing BRDM-2 amphibious vehicle

PUBG Mobile introducing BRDM-2 amphibious vehicle

PUBG Devs in a video had announced the importance of player reports on different enemies. These reports can be for toxic behavior and for assumed cheating. Once a player is reported for cheating, the developer team will look into them. This includes the games that the person has played and how they attained all the kills. They will be running the person’s game through all the anti-cheating software to see if any cheating software was used by them.

  • Published Date: October 9, 2019 11:54 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 9, 2019 11:55 AM IST

