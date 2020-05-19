PUBG Mobile Sniper Mastery Challenge introduced

It’s a new week and a new challenge has been issued by PUBG Mobile. And this new challenge is called Sniper Mastery, which was just announced on Twitter. The objective of this new challenge is to “Kill more than 3 enemies with a crossbow & make more than 3 headshots!” Players will have to screenshot the detailed results page and tag the PUBG Mobile Twitter handle. They must also add the #PUBGMSTATS hashtag. The winner of Sniper Mastery Challenge will be able to win a free permanent outfit that is seen in the image above. Also Read - PUBG Mobile has a new Golden Trigger set available till June 6

The previous week's challenge was called King/Queen of Assists. The objective is to get more than 10 assists in a match. Those that achieve this can share their sceenshot for a chance to win the Crystal Set for a permanent duration. PUBG Mobile recently introduced the Royale Pass Season 13 with a "Toy Playground" theme which has apparently been designed to evoke nostalgia.

In the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13, the Carton Rangers open for players to join the toy squad. Players who unlock Royale Pass Season 13 can choose between Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger at Level 50. They can earn the Ultra Defender Set at Rank 100. Players can also complete in-game challenges to unlock a myriad of special and rare items.

CHALLENGE TIME! ⚠️ Sniper Mastery – Kill more than 3 enemies with a crossbow & make more than 3 headshots! 🏹 Screenshot your detailed results page and tag us + use the hashtag #PUBGMSTATS and you’re entered! Winner gets a FREE PERMANENT OUTFIT! 🎉 https://t.co/PgchA8Qr4o pic.twitter.com/X3aS4xzG3J — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 18, 2020

– Puppet Agent – The Puppet Agent outfit will have three separate forms. Players can mix and match these for ultimate customization. Players who reach the highest rank can also upgrade the outfit to Mythic rarity

– New Challenge Series – Players can unlock upgrades to their outfits by completing the Toy Mastery and Puppet Agent series special missions

– Notification Upgrades – Improved reminders for All RP missions on the result page. Now players can see their mission progress easier. Also reminders have been added at the beginning and the end of the season

– Additional Bug Fixes – Tutorial guides and some bugs have been addressed and fixed

On Thursday, May 7, a Sandstorm covered the Miramar map. It has received a massive wave of new features and new locations. As a special event of the 0.18.0 content update, PUBG Mobile is hosting a 24-hours live stream of the Sandstorm to showcase how Miramar looks like beginning today on the official YouTube channel. Community members can witness the event to defend Sandstorm together with PUBG Mobile.