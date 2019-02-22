PUBG Mobile special weapons and costumes added with the Zombie mode

If you guys have been playing at the new “Zombie: Survive till Dawn” mode that has been added to PUBG Mobile you will notice that there are quite a few weapons and costumes that have been added to the game specially for this mode from the Resident Evil 2 series. We have already talked about all the zombies that players can encounter in the game in this mode, and even shared some tips and tricks that will help players get though the challenges of this mode. And now we have a whole list of special weapons, items and costumes that have been added with this mode. Let’s take a look.

Weapons

– Zombie Grenade: Every Zombie you kill will fetch you something special. Camp the first night at a house with a choke point and kill’em for supplies. Zombie Grenade is both bane and a boon at the same time. Boon for you and bane for other players trying to survive the night. Throw the grenade to give birth to more zombies and make sure you throw it near your enemies.

– Zombie Vaccine: Zombies are quite literally everywhere and when you hear them, you are most likely going to encounter them. All is not lost once they stop attacking you though. Stock up on the zombie vaccine to heal quicker. This would help you restore health quickly and get back to shooting up some zombies. The vaccine also helps you for gift redemption.

– M134 Minigun: The weapon is a beast of a gun and can fire 200 rounds in one go. It is the most efficient weapon when it comes to killing Zombies. The M134 takes 0.8 seconds to start firing and uses 7.62 mm ammo. Each round deals roughly 46 damage, and the firing rate is about 20 rounds per second. Movement speed is reduced and players are unable to go prone while carrying this weapon. Cannot be used while in a vehicle and cannot be equipped with scopes.

– Flamethrower: When you’re frustrated and just wanna burn zombies down, look for this extremely useful weapon. This monster would turn zombies to ashes. Deals continuous damage from gas bottles (available as a part of the loot). Has a range of 10 meters and targets burn for an additional 4 seconds after being hit. Users cannot go prone while carrying this weapon. Cannot be used while in a vehicle and cannot be equipped with scopes. Deals around 45 damage per second to players and around 200 damage to zombies.

– Compact Knife: The compact knife is available almost everywhere on the map and comes handy when a single zombie is chasing you. Instead of firing and giving away your location you could use the knife. Deals 90 damage each hit and 225 in case of a headshot. Deals double damage to zombies.

Costumes

– Leon Skin Set: Leon Scott Kennedy is an American federal agent for the Division of Security Operations (D.S.O.), and the Leon Scott Kennedy skin set will be available on PUBG Mobile. The outfit would give you Leon’s costume hair and face.

– Ada Costume: Ada Wong is kind of an anti-hero from the Resident Evil 2 who mostly works for the villains, but helps Leon as well. This anti-hero’s costume and can be found in Premium Crates.

– Claire Skin Set: Claire Redfield, is an American Special Police Officer and her skin set would get you the face, hair and costume. It can be purchased from the in-game shop.