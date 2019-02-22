comscore
  • Home
  • PUBG Mobile special weapons and costumes added with the Zombie mode
News

PUBG Mobile special weapons and costumes added with the Zombie mode

These new weapons are available exclusively in the zombie mode.

  • Published: February 22, 2019 10:06 AM IST
PUBG mobile more zombie tease

If you guys have been playing at the new “Zombie: Survive till Dawn” mode that has been added to PUBG Mobile you will notice that there are quite a few weapons and costumes that have been added to the game specially for this mode from the Resident Evil 2 series. We have already talked about all the zombies that players can encounter in the game in this mode, and even shared some tips and tricks that will help players get though the challenges of this mode. And now we have a whole list of special weapons, items and costumes that have been added with this mode. Let’s take a look.

Weapons

– Zombie Grenade: Every Zombie you kill will fetch you something special. Camp the first night at a house with a choke point and kill’em for supplies. Zombie Grenade is both bane and a boon at the same time. Boon for you and bane for other players trying to survive the night. Throw the grenade to give birth to more zombies and make sure you throw it near your enemies.

– Zombie Vaccine: Zombies are quite literally everywhere and when you hear them, you are most likely going to encounter them. All is not lost once they stop attacking you though. Stock up on the zombie vaccine to heal quicker. This would help you restore health quickly and get back to shooting up some zombies. The vaccine also helps you for gift redemption.

– M134 Minigun: The weapon is a beast of a gun and can fire 200 rounds in one go. It is the most efficient weapon when it comes to killing Zombies. The M134 takes 0.8 seconds to start firing and uses 7.62 mm ammo. Each round deals roughly 46 damage, and the firing rate is about 20 rounds per second. Movement speed is reduced and players are unable to go prone while carrying this weapon. Cannot be used while in a vehicle and cannot be equipped with scopes.

PUBG Mobile 'Zombie: Survive till Dawn' mode First Impressions: An exciting adaptation

Also Read

PUBG Mobile 'Zombie: Survive till Dawn' mode First Impressions: An exciting adaptation

– Flamethrower: When you’re frustrated and just wanna burn zombies down, look for this extremely useful weapon. This monster would turn zombies to ashes. Deals continuous damage from gas bottles (available as a part of the loot). Has a range of 10 meters and targets burn for an additional 4 seconds after being hit. Users cannot go prone while carrying this weapon. Cannot be used while in a vehicle and cannot be equipped with scopes. Deals around 45 damage per second to players and around 200 damage to zombies.

– Compact Knife: The compact knife is available almost everywhere on the map and comes handy when a single zombie is chasing you. Instead of firing and giving away your location you could use the knife. Deals 90 damage each hit and 225 in case of a headshot. Deals double damage to zombies.

WATCH: Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gameplay

Costumes

– Leon Skin Set: Leon Scott Kennedy is an American federal agent for the Division of Security Operations (D.S.O.), and the Leon Scott Kennedy skin set will be available on PUBG Mobile. The outfit would give you Leon’s costume hair and face.

– Ada Costume: Ada Wong is kind of an anti-hero from the Resident Evil 2 who mostly works for the villains, but helps Leon as well. This anti-hero’s costume and can be found in Premium Crates.

– Claire Skin Set: Claire Redfield, is an American Special Police Officer and her skin set would get you the face, hair and costume. It can be purchased from the in-game shop.

  • Published Date: February 22, 2019 10:06 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile special weapons and costumes added with the Zombie mode
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi to start beta testing Android Pie update for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Y2
thumb-img
News
Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner to debut at MWC 2019
thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro live video leaks, confirming lack of notch and rear-dual cameras

Editor's Pick

Oppo F11 Pro to launch on March 5 in India
News
Oppo F11 Pro to launch on March 5 in India
Realme 3 confirmed to get latest Helio P70 AI chipset, CEO Madhav Sheth tweets

News

Realme 3 confirmed to get latest Helio P70 AI chipset, CEO Madhav Sheth tweets

Samsung Galaxy S10 series India price, offers, availability detailed

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series India price, offers, availability detailed

iFFALCON TV Days: Flipkart to offer its 55-inch 4K Google-certified TV for Rs 37,999 and more

Deals

iFFALCON TV Days: Flipkart to offer its 55-inch 4K Google-certified TV for Rs 37,999 and more

Reliance JioGroupTalk app unveiled: All you need to know

News

Reliance JioGroupTalk app unveiled: All you need to know

Most Popular

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

Xiaomi to start beta testing Android Pie update for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Y2

Oppo F11 Pro to launch on March 5 in India

Realme 3 confirmed to get latest Helio P70 AI chipset, CEO Madhav Sheth tweets

Samsung Galaxy S10 series India price, offers, availability detailed

Reliance JioGroupTalk app unveiled: All you need to know

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile special weapons and costumes added with the Zombie mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile special weapons and costumes added with the Zombie mode
PUBG Mobile 'Zombie: Survive till Dawn' mode tips and tricks to get that chicken dinner

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 'Zombie: Survive till Dawn' mode tips and tricks to get that chicken dinner
A detailed look at all the zombies in PUBG

Gaming

A detailed look at all the zombies in PUBG
PUBG Mobile 'Zombie: Survive till Dawn' mode First Impressions

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 'Zombie: Survive till Dawn' mode First Impressions
PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 now live with Zombie mode; can be downloaded now

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 now live with Zombie mode; can be downloaded now

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 और Galaxy S10+ की भारत में ये है कीमत, जानें प्री-बुकिंग ऑफर्स

Oppo F11 Pro भारत में 5 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, फास्ट चार्जिंग से लेकर ये होंगे फीचर्स

पशु-प्रेमी स्टीव इरविन को Doodle बनाकर Google ने किया याद

रिलायंस जियो यूजर्स आसानी से खरीद पाएंगे Galaxy M10 और M20 स्मार्टफोन्स, जानें कैसे

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e: इन तीनों में ये है अंतर

News

Xiaomi to start beta testing Android Pie update for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Y2
News
Xiaomi to start beta testing Android Pie update for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Y2
Oppo F11 Pro to launch on March 5 in India

News

Oppo F11 Pro to launch on March 5 in India
Realme 3 confirmed to get latest Helio P70 AI chipset, CEO Madhav Sheth tweets

News

Realme 3 confirmed to get latest Helio P70 AI chipset, CEO Madhav Sheth tweets
Samsung Galaxy S10 series India price, offers, availability detailed

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series India price, offers, availability detailed
Reliance JioGroupTalk app unveiled: All you need to know

News

Reliance JioGroupTalk app unveiled: All you need to know