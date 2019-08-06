comscore PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019: Names of the 16 pro teams released
PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019: Names of the 16 pro teams released

The last PMSC finals took place in Dubai. The event was held from November 29 to December 1, 2018 at the Festival Arena in Dubai.

  • Published: August 6, 2019 10:20 AM IST
PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019

The PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) is back with the 2019 edition. The finals of the PMSC 2019 takes place Taipei, which is different from the last tournament. The tournament organizers have released the list of the 16 teams that will be taking part in the tournament. The list includes two team from India that came into prominence with their performance in the PUBG Mobile Club Open India qualifiers. The two teams are Team SOUL and TeamIND. These are two of the most popular teams from India and have proved their mettle in the national tournaments.

The PMSC 2019 is going to Taipei and will take place in the first week of September. This tournament will feature the top content creators from the world which means players who stream. There was a voting period, following which the top 16 PUBG Mobile content creators who qualified and played a round of matches. This list of the top 16 content creators from around the world includes four Indian names. These four are Dynamo Gaming, RawKnee Gaming, Kronten Gaming and Gareebooo. Let’s take a look at the two lists from the tournament.

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019: List of qualified teams and players

PMSC 2019: PUBG Mobile pro teams

– Nova Esports

– NOVA Monster Shield

– GC Busan

– EVOS Esports

– Elite Esports

– BRK Gaming

– Bigetron Esports

– RRQ Athena

– All Rejection Gaming

– Team Secret

– Unique Team

– TeamIND

– Spacestation Gaming

– SCARZ Black

– Sixty Nine Team (SNT)

– Team SouL

PMSC 2019: PUBG Mobile content creators

– Dynamo Gaming

– Kronten Gaming

– Gareebooo

– The Raw

– Knee Gaming

– BulShark

– Dita Afifah N

– Ken Boo

– ARXY

– Mitchel

– NIKITANGA

– Rolex

– XinXuan

– K7kaiChi

– KisiL

– Alice MG

– Tsulin02

As far as the pro teams go, 12 out of these 16 teams took part in the PUBG Mobile Club Open tournament that recently concluded. Mortal from Team SOUL has declared that he will take a break from esports after this tournament concludes. The last PMSC finals took place in Dubai. The event was held from November 29 to December 1, 2018 at the Festival Arena in Dubai. Team RRQ Athena won the last PMSC 2018 Dubai and earned the top cash prize of $200,000. CPT and LH. Douyu from China came in second and third respectively. The teams came from several regions, including Europe, Asia, North America, South America, Japan/Korea and China to compete.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 6, 2019 10:20 AM IST

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019: Names of the 16 pro teams released

