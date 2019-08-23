comscore PMSC 2019: YouTubers and teams star in reality show Road to Stardom
PUBG Mobile Star Challenge: Content creators and teams participate in reality show Road to Stardom

PMSC 2019 kicks off with a reality show called Road to Stardom, which stars all the YouTube content creators and the teams participating in the tournament.

  Published: August 23, 2019 10:51 AM IST
The PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) is back with the 2019 edition. The finals of the PMSC 2019 takes place Taipei, which is different from the last tournament. The tournament organizers have released the list of the 16 teams that will be taking part in the tournament. The list includes two team from India that came into prominence with their performance in the PUBG Mobile Club Open India qualifiers. The two teams are Team SOUL and TeamIND. These are two of the most popular teams from India and have proved their mettle in the national tournaments.

The PMSC 2019 is going to Taipei and will take place in the first week of September. This tournament will feature the top content creators from the world which means players who stream. Incidentally PMSC 2019 kicks off with a reality show called Road to Stardom where the 16 content creators are teaming up with the 16 teams to practice before the main tournament. This is being done in a style where each team has a specific house, and the content creators chose which team to participate with. For this reality show, Tencent Games has teamed up with Google Play and it is being broadcast on YouTube. The teams and content creators are in Taiwan at the moment for the show. The first episode of the reality show just concluded and here is the list of the content creators and the teams they choose.

PUBG Mobile may get a new mode with helicopters and RPGs

PUBG Mobile may get a new mode with helicopters and RPGs

Road to Stardom: Teamups

– NIKITANGA and Nova Esports

– XinXuan and NOVA Monster Shield

– KisiL and GC Busan

– BulShark and EVOS Esports

– Kronten and Elite Esports

– K7kaiChi and BRK Gaming

– Dita and Bigetron Esports

– Ken Boo and RRQ Athena

– Mitchel and All Rejection Gaming

– Alice MG and Team Secret

– ARXY and Unique Team

– Gareebooo and TeamIND

– Rolex and Spacestation Gaming

– Tsulin and SCARZ Black

– Dynamo and Sixty Nine Team (SNT)

– The RawKnee and Team SouL

 

  Published Date: August 23, 2019 10:51 AM IST

