comscore PUBG Mobile bans more than 9 lakh player accounts, here's why
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile bans more than 9 lakh player accounts, here's why
News

PUBG Mobile bans more than 9 lakh player accounts, here's why

Gaming

PUBG Mobile latest updates: The battle royale game has suspended or banned over 12 lakh accounts globally and this is the reason. Know more.

pubg-mobile

Representational image

PUBG Mobile has sailed in rough waters in the past few months. The popular battle royale game was banned in India back in September 2020 alongside hundreds of other Chinese applications. The new update coming from the company reveals that PUBG Mobile has suspended more than 9 lakh player accounts. Here’s why these accounts have been cracked down. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India latest updates: 5 new key developments

The battle royale game revealed in an official tweet that it has banned more 9 lakh accounts, 988,533 accounts to be specific. These accounts have been banned due to cheating via hacks. The game has decided to take cheating via hacks situations very seriously. PUBG Mobile currently has nearly 600 million subscribers globally. Also Read - New PUBG Mobile map teased: Is Karakin finally coming?

In the latest tweet, the battle royale game noted, “No hackers allowed CookingNo entry sign From January 15th-21st, 988,533 accounts have been permanently suspended from accessing our game.” Also Read - PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020: How to watch live, everything you need to know

pubg mobile update, pubg mobile India update, Pubg, Pubg mobile, pubg launch date, pubg mobile update india, pubg mobile launch date, pubg mobile release date, pubg mobile features, pubg mobile download link, pubg mobile apk download link, pubg mobile pc, pubg mobile lite

Representational image

The battle royale game revealed that 24 percent of the accounts were removed due to auto-aim hacks and 24 percent suspended due to modifying the character model. PUBG also noted that 12 percent of accounts were deleted due to usage of X-Ray vision, 12 percent for using speed hacks, 7 percent for modification of area damage and lastly, 11 percent for reasons such as using unauthorised payment channels for recharge and other payments and using third party program to log in.

The battle royale game also showed the ranks of hackers at the time of imposing this ban. As per the game, 38 percent of hackers were on bronze, 12 percent on diamond, 11 percent on platinum, 11 percent on silver, 10 percent on crown, 9 percent on gold, 6 percent on ace and 3 percent on conqueror ranks respectively.

When will PUBG Mobile launch in India?

PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September last year. Rumours have suggested that the battle royale game will re-launch in India but no specific release date has been announced right now. The company has confirmed that the game will relaunch as PUBG Mobile India and will be a tailored version as per the requirements of the Indian government and players.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 24, 2021 10:15 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 24, 2021 12:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Nokia prepares to launch new 5G smartphones by early Q2 2021
News
Nokia prepares to launch new 5G smartphones by early Q2 2021
PUBG Mobile banned more than 9 lakh accounts: This is why

Gaming

PUBG Mobile banned more than 9 lakh accounts: This is why

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro new leak reveals some fresh details

News

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro new leak reveals some fresh details

Realme X7 series India launch date has been tipped

News

Realme X7 series India launch date has been tipped

OnePlus Band review: A decent Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alternative

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: A decent Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alternative

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Nokia prepares to launch new 5G smartphones by early Q2 2021

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro new leak reveals some fresh details

Realme X7 series India launch date has been tipped

Apple MacBook Air 2021 to sport a lighter and thinner form factor: Report

Google Search for mobile to receive a design changes soon

Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22

Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version

Is WhatsApp safe to use? Should the new privacy policy worry you?

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game should you play?

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account! || BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile banned more than 9 lakh accounts: This is why

Gaming

PUBG Mobile banned more than 9 lakh accounts: This is why
5 things that no one told you about FAU-G action game

Gaming

5 things that no one told you about FAU-G action game
PUBG Mobile India latest updates: 5 new key developments

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India latest updates: 5 new key developments
New PUBG Mobile map teased: Is Karakin finally coming?

Gaming

New PUBG Mobile map teased: Is Karakin finally coming?
PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020: How to watch live

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020: How to watch live

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile ने बैन किए 9 लाख से ज्यादा प्लेयर्स के अकाउंट, आप भी तो नहीं कर रहे हैं यह काम?

FAU-G गेम 26 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च, iPhone यूजर्स हो सकते हैं निराश

Motorola Capri Plus भारत में जल्द देगा दस्तक, इन फीचर्स के साथ BIS पर हुआ लिस्ट

Samsung के दो धाकड़ स्मार्टफोन ऑफिशियल साइट पर हुए लिस्ट, भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

Google पर Indian Cricket Team सर्च करने पर हो रही है आतिशबाजी

Latest Videos

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip
How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!
Xiaomi Mi 10i review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 10i review

News

Nokia prepares to launch new 5G smartphones by early Q2 2021
News
Nokia prepares to launch new 5G smartphones by early Q2 2021
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro new leak reveals some fresh details

News

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro new leak reveals some fresh details
Realme X7 series India launch date has been tipped

News

Realme X7 series India launch date has been tipped
Apple MacBook Air 2021 to sport a lighter and thinner form factor: Report

News

Apple MacBook Air 2021 to sport a lighter and thinner form factor: Report
Google Search for mobile to receive a design changes soon

News

Google Search for mobile to receive a design changes soon

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers