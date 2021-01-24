PUBG Mobile bans more than 9 lakh player accounts, here's why

PUBG Mobile has sailed in rough waters in the past few months. The popular battle royale game was banned in India back in September 2020 alongside hundreds of other Chinese applications. The new update coming from the company reveals that PUBG Mobile has suspended more than 9 lakh player accounts. Here’s why these accounts have been cracked down. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India latest updates: 5 new key developments

The battle royale game revealed in an official tweet that it has banned more 9 lakh accounts, 988,533 accounts to be specific. These accounts have been banned due to cheating via hacks. The game has decided to take cheating via hacks situations very seriously. PUBG Mobile currently has nearly 600 million subscribers globally.

In the latest tweet, the battle royale game noted, "No hackers allowed CookingNo entry sign From January 15th-21st, 988,533 accounts have been permanently suspended from accessing our game."

No hackers allowed 🍳🚫 From January 15th-21st, 988,533 accounts have been permanently suspended from accessing our game. The majority of causes were: ❌ Auto Aim Hacks

❌ Modification of Area Damage

❌ X-Ray Vision Learn more about the #BANPAN

The battle royale game revealed that 24 percent of the accounts were removed due to auto-aim hacks and 24 percent suspended due to modifying the character model. PUBG also noted that 12 percent of accounts were deleted due to usage of X-Ray vision, 12 percent for using speed hacks, 7 percent for modification of area damage and lastly, 11 percent for reasons such as using unauthorised payment channels for recharge and other payments and using third party program to log in.

The battle royale game also showed the ranks of hackers at the time of imposing this ban. As per the game, 38 percent of hackers were on bronze, 12 percent on diamond, 11 percent on platinum, 11 percent on silver, 10 percent on crown, 9 percent on gold, 6 percent on ace and 3 percent on conqueror ranks respectively.

When will PUBG Mobile launch in India?

PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September last year. Rumours have suggested that the battle royale game will re-launch in India but no specific release date has been announced right now. The company has confirmed that the game will relaunch as PUBG Mobile India and will be a tailored version as per the requirements of the Indian government and players.