PUBG Mobile takes a leaf out of Call of Duty: Mobile with Domination Mode

Gaming

This mode takes after the mode in Call of Duty: Mobile and is more similar than ever.

  • Published: January 3, 2020 11:37 AM IST
Image Credit: Wynnsanity (YouTube)

PUBG Mobile seems to have taken another leaf out of Call of Duty: Mobile with the new Domination Mode. The description of the mode goes that, “Domination is split between 2 teams as a 4v4 Red vs Blue match. The map has 3 bases, the first team to capture 2 bases wins. Once bases are activated, rush to occupy them until capture. Super Weapon Crates will be available during the match.” The map being used is the this situation is Town which is a new map.

This mode takes after the mode in Call of Duty: Mobile and is more similar than ever. In fact some have even called this a perfect copy of that one. But this should not be an issues since both the games have been developed by Tencent Games themselves. Besides this there is a new Limited Time Mode that is available on Call of Duty: Mobile called Snipers Only Challenge. This new challenge will see players spawn with only sniper rifles which is obvious from the name.

But unlike the previous Limited Time Mode Gun Game, where players played solo, this mode will be for teams. But this does not mean that you’ll need friends to play the mode. You can queue solo and will be matched with other players in your team.

Snipers Only Challenge, is a timed mode and players will only have 10 minutes in each match. And during this time the team that reaches 40 kills or frags first wins. As for options for the weapons, players are provided with options of only the DL Q33 or the Arctic .50.

Players need not have these guns in their inventory to have them available for this mode. Players can choose and customize their own loadouts for this mode like the previous modes. This can be done before players spawn. As for the challenge and the mode itself, players will have to make sure that they hit their target because bolt-action rifles have a long load time between bullets. Headshots are the best and players need to ensure to connect those.

