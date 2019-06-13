comscore PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch Mode First Impressions | BGR India
The new PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch Mode from Tencent Games is an excellent mode to kill some time while waiting for the whole squad to turn up.

  • Published: June 13, 2019 7:11 PM IST
The makers of PUBG Mobile are always working towards bringing new features to the game. And they have been pretty consistent about it. It seems this time around they have decided to take some inspiration from the classic FPS games like Unreal Tournament, and Doom. Tencent Games has introduce a new mode called Team Deathmatch. The new mode can be found under the ‘EvoGround’ tab in the game. The publishers have added a new map for this mode where teams of four players each will be taking on each other. We have tried out the new mode and have formed out first impressions of it.

PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch Mode: What to know?

The new PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch Mode has squads of four players go up against another squad of four players in a new map. The new map is a warehouse with a lot of containers and walls for cover. The objective of the mode is to score 40 frags or kills before the opposition team does. Each team spawns in their own spawn point on either side of the map.

All players spawn with their own weapons, which usually includes one assault rifle with a red dot equipped, and enough bullets. Players have the option of changing to better weapons which are available at the base. The weapons that are available include assault rifles, SMGs, Kar98k and accessories for these weapons. Plus there is an M249 available in the middle of the map inside the warehouse. Players can pick that up and have it equipped with a 4x scope.

Players have to kill opponents to score and each kill is worth one point. There are no healing items in the map and players will have to stop running to start healing themselves. The healing happens automatically so players can concentrate on the fighting. Players directly die here after losing all health and don’t get knocked down. Players are respawned at the base after death and are invulnerable for some seconds to avoid opponents abusing them.

PUBG Mobile: How to Quick Scope Switch

Also Read

PUBG Mobile: How to Quick Scope Switch

PUBG selects an MVP or most valued player from each match. This is usually the player who has the most frags and the most kill streaks.

WATCH: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The gameplay

The new PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch Mode is interesting to say the least. The games usually last somewhere between 5-10 minutes, and basically remind us strongly of other FPS games. The gameplay is not slow like the usual PUBG matches. It’s constant fighting and an aggressive style is advised because a defensive style would usually put the team at a disadvantage. What this mode will do is enhance the close quarter battle or CQB skills a lot.

Since sniper rifles are usually rather slow, assault rifles are the ones to go for. And sticking with the team makes things easier. Try not to stray too close to the enemy spawn point because there are chances of being outnumbered. All things aside, this is a great way to kill some time before serious matches.

