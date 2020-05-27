comscore PUBG Mobile teases Sanhok Mysterious Jungle mode for June 1
PUBG Mobile teases Sanhok Mysterious Jungle mode for June 1

A new tweet has been posted from the official PUBG Mobile Twitter handle of the game which teases this new mode.

  Published: May 27, 2020 4:22 PM IST
There’s a new mode coming to PUBG Mobile soon, called Sanhok Mysterious Jungle. This will be part of the small Sanhok map which has been specified by the devs. A new tweet has been posted from the official Twitter handle of the game which teases this new mode. Not much can be established from the image shared in the tweet. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Here's all you need to know about the new K/D system

But previous leaks have established that the Mysterious Jungle game mode will feature totems and air-balloons. Players will be able to pray in front of the totems which grant bonuses. These are not all clear right now, players will be able to use the balloons to gain some height over enemies. Though people should take these with a pinch of salt because none of these are confirmed. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Here are the best guns for a rush playstyle

PUBG Mobile season 13 recently released with Toy Playground Royale Pass. PUBG Mobile introduced the Royale Pass Season 13 with a “Toy Playground” theme which has apparently been designed to evoke nostalgia. This new update will is live for, iOS and Android players brings in a fresh season to collect themed rewards including new gear skins, outfits and more. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Here is why you should not attack vending machines on Miramar

In the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13, the Carton Rangers open for players to join the toy squad. Players who unlock Royale Pass Season 13 can choose between Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger at Level 50. They can earn the Ultra Defender Set at Rank 100. Players can also complete in-game challenges to unlock a myriad of special and rare items.

The Puppet Agent outfit will have three separate forms. Players can mix and match these for ultimate customization. Those who reach the highest rank can also upgrade the outfit to Mythic rarity. Players can unlock upgrades to their outfits by completing the Toy Mastery and Puppet Agent series special missions. Improved reminders for All RP missions on the result page. Now players can see their mission progress easier. Also reminders have been added at the beginning and the end of the season.

  • Published Date: May 27, 2020 4:22 PM IST

