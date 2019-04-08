PUBG Mobile: Thane police warn students who put up posters to mark their territory

There were widespread calls in India recently to can the battle royale game PUBG Mobile because some people argued that the game is harmful to the mental health of the teenagers and others that are playing it, and is addictive as well. And to remedy this situation the game was banned in the stage of Gujarat by the police, following which many people were arrested as well for not abiding by the ban and breaking it by playing the game in public places. But the ban has since been rescinded and is no longer in effect.

But in a recent incident the Thane Police warned some students who had put up posters in a neighborhood marking their area of playing the game. The poster apparently offended a resident of the area who decided to take the matter up with the local police by tweeting about it.

The police had the poster removed and reportedly warned the youths against playing the game, despite there being no ban on the game. The posters read, “This place is reserved only for PUBG game players.” According to a report, the police said that the students were in college and had possibly put up posters as a joke, but they have been warned.

This warning comes as a measure that was not deputed on the part of the police because there is no restrictions on playing the game, especially in Thane, where the incident occurred. There is no clear notion as to why the police had the posters removed in the first place.