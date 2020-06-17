comscore PUBG Mobile: The Silverback Set is now out in the game
News

Gaming

This new PUBG Mobile The Silverback Set set comes with its own event called Ancient Spin.

  Published: June 17, 2020 7:39 PM IST
A new Silverback Set has been introduced in PUBG Mobile. This new set comes with its own event called Ancient Spin. Besides this set and the headgear, there are other items to win as well. First draw of the day costs 10UC besides that a single draw costs 60UC and 10 draws cost 540UC. Recently the Puppet Master Andy skin and set out for PUBG Mobile. This is part of the arcade characters that have been introduced in the game. The character can be obtained from the characters screen in the game. Besides this there are different cosmetic items that are available for the characters. These are found in the chest on the shop section of the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile becomes highest earning games app in May

Besides the Puppet Master skin there’s a new Pinocchio Set available as well. This has been added as part of a new crate in the game called EMP. Opening this once costs 60UC and 540 UC for 10 times. Like most other crates this will have less chances for rarer items to drop. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Puppet Master Andy skin, and Pinocchio set out

PUBG Mobile also introduced the Mother Clucker set recently. This new set is available as part of an event which also features other sets. This includes a new headgear and costume that makes the player look like a chicken. players can access this in the events section and this is like a lucky draw with the rarer items being more difficult to get. The cost to play this once is 60UC.

PUBG Mobile recently introduced another event called 1-UC Bounty Raid. This new event introduces the chance to win some attractive skins by wagering a minimum of 1UC. There are multiple skins and cosmetic items available in 1-UC Bounty Raid. Each of these items have a threshold, and people can wager more UC if they want. Hence spending more UC means there’s a bigger chance of winning that skin in 1-UC Bounty Raid. Each time the threshold of an item completes one person who wagered has the chance to win.

PUBG Mobile has recently introduced another new event called Summer Land. Tencent Games says that Summer Land has a series of fun-filled activities within the event with the chance of winning rewards. Here are some of the things available in the new event.

