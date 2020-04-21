comscore PUBG Mobile: The Wasteland Survivor is now available
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile: The Wasteland Survivor is now available
News

PUBG Mobile: The Wasteland Survivor is now available

Gaming

This new PUBG Mobile Wasteland Survivor set is available as part of the Premium Crates that is available in the game.

  • Updated: April 21, 2020 5:49 PM IST
PUBG Mobile The Wasteland Survivor set

There’s a new Wasteland Survivor set that has been made available on PUBG Mobile. This new set is available as part of the Premium Crates that is available in the game. This new set looks like a classic astronaut suit that has been colored. It has a green color theme with red and yellow highlights. This can be obtained by opening the Premium Crate which can be found in the shop section of the PUBG Mobile. Also Read - PUBG Mobile gets a new ranked Team Deathmatch mode

Besides this the devs have announced that Ranked TDM mode is now live in the game. This is not the only new mode to be added to the game. Another new mode has been added called the PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode. The company clarified that this mode is available as part of EvoGround game mode selection. This means that the new mode is widely available for players as part of the new update. At the same time, the company also shared a short video to highlight the different features of the mode. The video also outlines some important tips and tricks that players need to keep in mind while playing on the new mode. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode: Here are some tips for the new mode

Arctic Mode is a special gameplay mode in Vikendi where players have to compete against two elements. The first element here is all the rival players on the map while the second one is the environmental cold. The company claims that this mode features “extreme gameplay”. As per the information available, the cold weather will occur periodically during the gameplay. If and when the player is exposed to this cold, there is a new health bar signifying the body temperature. In case a player does not keep a tab on this bar, hypothermia may occur. To combat the cold weather, players need to find any shelter and start a fire inside. Also Read - Cold Front Survival or Arctic mode is now live on PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile gets a new ranked Team Deathmatch mode

Also Read

PUBG Mobile gets a new ranked Team Deathmatch mode

Players need to gather branches to start the fire before the storm sets in. In addition, the players can also use the first to roast some meat to gain some warmth. It is also interesting to note that all the fires will be visible on the map. This means that your safe sport with fire will attract other players around. The developer has also added new items in this mode along with some new game-play elements. These include heaters, health packs, remote-controlled drones, and snow-mobiles. PUBG Corp rolled out this new mode along with the latest update.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 21, 2020 5:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 21, 2020 5:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Call of Duty: Mobile confirms Rust Map coming in the next update
Gaming
Call of Duty: Mobile confirms Rust Map coming in the next update
YouTube sees 20 percent surge in subscriber base during India lockdown

News

YouTube sees 20 percent surge in subscriber base during India lockdown

WhatsApp introduces 'Together At Home' sticker pack in partnership with WHO

News

WhatsApp introduces 'Together At Home' sticker pack in partnership with WHO

PUBG Mobile: The Wasteland Survivor is now available

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: The Wasteland Survivor is now available

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G could launch with 256GB storage option

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G could launch with 256GB storage option

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

YouTube sees 20 percent surge in subscriber base during India lockdown

WhatsApp introduces 'Together At Home' sticker pack in partnership with WHO

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G could launch with 256GB storage option

Xiaomi 65W charger suspended due to security vulnerability

Xiaomi electric Scooter 1S launched: Check details

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Related Topics

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Mobile confirms Rust Map coming in the next update

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile confirms Rust Map coming in the next update
PUBG Mobile: The Wasteland Survivor is now available

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: The Wasteland Survivor is now available
PUBG Mobile gets a new ranked Team Deathmatch mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile gets a new ranked Team Deathmatch mode
PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode: Here are some tips

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode: Here are some tips
Cold Front Survival or Arctic mode is now live on PUBG Mobile

Gaming

Cold Front Survival or Arctic mode is now live on PUBG Mobile

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G स्मार्टफोन 256GB स्टोरेज के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

शाओमी जल्द लॉन्च कर सकती है सबसे सस्ता 5जी स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

शाओमी भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेगी Mi Laptop Air, मनु कुमार जैन ने यूं किया टीज

कोरोना वायरस के दौरान निकाल सकते हैं 75 फीसदी तक पीएफ, जानिए क्या है तरीका

MTNL यूजर्स की बल्ले-बल्ले, 9 सितंबर तक इन सात प्लान में मिलेगा अतिरिक्त डेटा

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

News

YouTube sees 20 percent surge in subscriber base during India lockdown
News
YouTube sees 20 percent surge in subscriber base during India lockdown
WhatsApp introduces 'Together At Home' sticker pack in partnership with WHO

News

WhatsApp introduces 'Together At Home' sticker pack in partnership with WHO
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G could launch with 256GB storage option

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G could launch with 256GB storage option
Xiaomi 65W charger suspended due to security vulnerability

News

Xiaomi 65W charger suspended due to security vulnerability
Xiaomi electric Scooter 1S launched: Check details

News

Xiaomi electric Scooter 1S launched: Check details