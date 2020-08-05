Another violent incident has emerged which apparently seems to have its root in PUBG Mobile. According to a report by India TV, a man was apparently killed in real life by his three teammates after he asked them to stop jabbering in the game. The victim Daleep Raj was playing a match with the three accused named Raj Kumar, Bikram Jeet and Rohit Kumar. Apparently the other three kept speaking to each other in the game which prompted him to ask them to be quiet. Also Read - A 17-year-old boy commits suicide after mother stops him from playing PUBG Mobile

He was later attacked by the trio with a log of wood and died on the spot. This incident took place in the Badyal Qazian village of R S Pura tehsil in Jammu district. The police have arrested three accused, but besides this there is no other news on the incident.

PUBG Mobile: Previous incidents

This comes after another incident where a college student shot himself after a fight with his family regarding the game. This particular incident took place in Jalandhar. The student took this extreme measure after his father snatched his smartphone stopping him from playing the game. As per the report, the father-son duo had multiple fights over playing the popular battle royale game in the past.

The report outlined that the father was concerned regarding the academic performance of his son. Further, the information notes that the student took his fathers’ licensed revolver to go ahead with the unthinkable. It is worth noting that the report provides conflicting information regarding the deceased along with some details of the incident. In the beginning, the source notes that the student was a final year BBA student while later it notes that the student was a B.Com student.

Parents and teachers continue to seek a ban on PUBG citing its numerous ill effects on children. However, to alleviate the concern of the parents, studies have found that video games don t really have any effect on people s tendencies towards violence. There have been numerous studies that have come to this conclusion, and the most recent one took place in Oxford University. The findings of researchers disprove the popular belief.