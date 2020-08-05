comscore PUBG Mobile: 3 men apparently kill teammate who asked them to be quiet
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile: Three men apparently killed their teammate who asked them to be quiet
News

PUBG Mobile: Three men apparently killed their teammate who asked them to be quiet

Gaming

According to reports, a man was apparently killed in real life by his three teammates after he asked them to stop jabbering in the game.

  • Published: August 5, 2020 4:12 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G 9 PUBG Mobile

Another violent incident has emerged which apparently seems to have its root in PUBG Mobile. According to a report by India TV, a man was apparently killed in real life by his three teammates after he asked them to stop jabbering in the game. The victim Daleep Raj was playing a match with the three accused named Raj Kumar, Bikram Jeet and Rohit Kumar. Apparently the other three kept speaking to each other in the game which prompted him to ask them to be quiet. Also Read - A 17-year-old boy commits suicide after mother stops him from playing PUBG Mobile

He was later attacked by the trio with a log of wood and died on the spot. This incident took place in the Badyal Qazian village of R S Pura tehsil in Jammu district. The police have arrested three accused, but besides this there is no other news on the incident.

PUBG Mobile: Previous incidents

This comes after another incident where a college student shot himself after a fight with his family regarding the game. This particular incident took place in Jalandhar. The student took this extreme measure after his father snatched his smartphone stopping him from playing the game. As per the report, the father-son duo had multiple fights over playing the popular battle royale game in the past.

The report outlined that the father was concerned regarding the academic performance of his son. Further, the information notes that the student took his fathers’ licensed revolver to go ahead with the unthinkable. It is worth noting that the report provides conflicting information regarding the deceased along with some details of the incident. In the beginning, the source notes that the student was a final year BBA student while later it notes that the student was a B.Com student.

https://www.bgr.in/gaming/pubg-mobile-college-student-shoots-himself-after-a-fight-with-his-family-details-mobile-gaming-906509/

Parents and teachers continue to seek a ban on PUBG citing its numerous ill effects on children. However, to alleviate the concern of the parents, studies have found that video games don t really have any effect on people s tendencies towards violence. There have been numerous studies that have come to this conclusion, and the most recent one took place in Oxford University. The findings of researchers disprove the popular belief.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 5, 2020 4:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Google Files gets Safe Folder feature to store private files
News
Google Files gets Safe Folder feature to store private files
Realme X3 Pro with 65W charging reportedly gets certified

News

Realme X3 Pro with 65W charging reportedly gets certified

Google's AirDrop-like feature for Android rolls out: Check details

News

Google's AirDrop-like feature for Android rolls out: Check details

Realme TV surprise sale tonight at 8PM: Price in India, offers

Smart TVs

Realme TV surprise sale tonight at 8PM: Price in India, offers

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 update add OnePlus Buds support

News

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 update add OnePlus Buds support

Most Popular

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Poco teases OnePlus Nord challenger, could launch soon

Google Files gets Safe Folder feature to store private files

Realme X3 Pro with 65W charging reportedly gets certified

Google's AirDrop-like feature for Android rolls out: Check details

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 update add OnePlus Buds support

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile: Three men apparently killed their teammate who asked them to be quiet

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Three men apparently killed their teammate who asked them to be quiet
PUBG Mobile: Ancient Secret mode, indoor Library map introduced

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Ancient Secret mode, indoor Library map introduced
PUBG Mobile: College student shoots himself after a fight

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: College student shoots himself after a fight
PUBG MOBILE updates data storage and privacy policies in India

Gaming

PUBG MOBILE updates data storage and privacy policies in India
PUBG Mobile: Here are all the Season 14 all rewards in the game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here are all the Season 14 all rewards in the game

हिंदी समाचार

Kodak ने भारत में 10,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किए 7 नए स्मार्ट टीवी

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G स्मार्टफोन अमेरिका में होगा इस तारीख को लॉन्च

Realme C15 स्मार्टफोन 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ये हैं खूबियां

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Mi TV Stick, अमेजन Fire TV Stick से है 1200 रुपये सस्ता

Oneplus Nord को टक्कर देने के लिए Poco लॉन्च करेगा नया स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Poco teases OnePlus Nord challenger, could launch soon
News
Poco teases OnePlus Nord challenger, could launch soon
Google Files gets Safe Folder feature to store private files

News

Google Files gets Safe Folder feature to store private files
Realme X3 Pro with 65W charging reportedly gets certified

News

Realme X3 Pro with 65W charging reportedly gets certified
Google's AirDrop-like feature for Android rolls out: Check details

News

Google's AirDrop-like feature for Android rolls out: Check details
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 update add OnePlus Buds support

News

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 update add OnePlus Buds support

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers