comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile: TikTok viral video shows exasperated bride reacting to busy groom
News

PUBG Mobile: TikTok viral video shows exasperated bride reacting to busy groom

Gaming

If you ever wondered whether PUBG Mobile addiction is real then look no further.

  • Published: April 30, 2019 9:34 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M20 1 PUBG Mobile

In a bizarre incident, a groom has been found playing PUBG Mobile on his phone and could not take his eyes off the smartphone. Since its release more than a year ago, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has become one of the most popular game in the world. The battle royale style game is estimated to have over 200 million players and people have been found doing crazy things to keep playing the game. This groom, however, takes PUBG Mobile addiction, to a whole new level. The viral video of the groom busy playing PUBG on his wedding day has been posted to TikTok, which had faced its own controversy and was temporarily banned in the country.

If you ever thought that wedding is one of the most important days in the life of a bride and a groom then this video will make you rethink. The viral video shows that the groom is so engrossed in playing the game that he does not seem interested in looking over and see what’s happening in his own wedding. The bizarre part being that the bride is seated next to him and is cluelessly looking at the groom and his addiction for the game.

The video tries to make the wedding look authentic with loud music playing in the background but it could have been staged to earn views on TikTok. Since the video first appeared on TikTok, it has been shared on other social media platforms including Facebook. The icing on the cake is the part where the groom receives a gift and he just pushes it away since it covered the smartphone screen and blocked his game. The video will make you think if we have reached the peak heights of PUBG Mobile addiction in the country.

Banning TikTok and PUBG is counterproductive, myopic and a negation of choice

Also Read

Banning TikTok and PUBG is counterproductive, myopic and a negation of choice

PUBG Mobile addiction among multiple players in the country is real and this video just tries to amplify that fact. Since the game takes only few minutes and allows users to form a team, play and communicate with each other, it has created an appeal that is unparalleled in the mobile gaming segment. The interest in the game has also caused a lot of controversy and a Kashmir youth was recently declared mentally unstable because of spending a lot of time playing the game. The game was also temporarily banned in the country but after backlash, the ban was lifted.

  • Published Date: April 30, 2019 9:34 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Vivo Z3x with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 launched
News
Vivo Z3x with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 launched
Realme 3 Pro next flash sale date revealed

News

Realme 3 Pro next flash sale date revealed

OnePlus 7 Pro sketch appears in full-page newspaper ad with more teasers

News

OnePlus 7 Pro sketch appears in full-page newspaper ad with more teasers

PhonePe Keyboard eases P2P digital payments

News

PhonePe Keyboard eases P2P digital payments

This groom is taking PUBG addiction to next level

Gaming

This groom is taking PUBG addiction to next level

Sponsored

Most Popular

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 new 3GB+64GB variant launching on May 2

Indian Army tweets footprint of Yeti

Google teases hardware announcement for May 7, mentions decline in Pixel sales

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro leaked renders show off four color options

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

This groom is taking PUBG addiction to next level

Gaming

This groom is taking PUBG addiction to next level
PUBG Mobile parachuting and disappearing planes glitch bug fixed

Gaming

PUBG Mobile parachuting and disappearing planes glitch bug fixed
Madras High Court lifts ban on TikTok app

News

Madras High Court lifts ban on TikTok app
PUBG update 28 goes live on PC

Gaming

PUBG update 28 goes live on PC
PUBG Mobile adds Easter Eggs

Gaming

PUBG Mobile adds Easter Eggs

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Daily Quiz 30 April 2019: दीजिए पांच आसान सवालों के जवाब और जीतें Mi LED Android TV

6,999 रुपये कीमत वाला ट्रिपल कैमरा स्मार्टफोन Infinix Smart 3 Plus आज से होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

आज दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर सेल पर आएगा Samsung Galaxy M30, नो-कॉस्ट EMI पर यहां से खरीदें

32MP सेल्फी कैमरे वाले Redmi Y3 की सेल आज, जानें ऑफर और फीचर्स

क्रिकेट सीजन के चलते WhatsApp ने पेश किया क्रिकेट स्टिकर्स पैक, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

News

Realme 3 new 3GB+64GB variant launching on May 2
News
Realme 3 new 3GB+64GB variant launching on May 2
Indian Army tweets footprint of Yeti

News

Indian Army tweets footprint of Yeti
Google teases hardware announcement for May 7, mentions decline in Pixel sales

News

Google teases hardware announcement for May 7, mentions decline in Pixel sales
Realme 3 Pro update rolling out

News

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out
Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro leaked renders show off four color options

News

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro leaked renders show off four color options