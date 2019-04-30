PUBG Mobile: TikTok viral video shows exasperated bride reacting to busy groom

In a bizarre incident, a groom has been found playing PUBG Mobile on his phone and could not take his eyes off the smartphone. Since its release more than a year ago, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has become one of the most popular game in the world. The battle royale style game is estimated to have over 200 million players and people have been found doing crazy things to keep playing the game. This groom, however, takes PUBG Mobile addiction, to a whole new level. The viral video of the groom busy playing PUBG on his wedding day has been posted to TikTok, which had faced its own controversy and was temporarily banned in the country.

If you ever thought that wedding is one of the most important days in the life of a bride and a groom then this video will make you rethink. The viral video shows that the groom is so engrossed in playing the game that he does not seem interested in looking over and see what’s happening in his own wedding. The bizarre part being that the bride is seated next to him and is cluelessly looking at the groom and his addiction for the game.

The video tries to make the wedding look authentic with loud music playing in the background but it could have been staged to earn views on TikTok. Since the video first appeared on TikTok, it has been shared on other social media platforms including Facebook. The icing on the cake is the part where the groom receives a gift and he just pushes it away since it covered the smartphone screen and blocked his game. The video will make you think if we have reached the peak heights of PUBG Mobile addiction in the country.

PUBG Mobile addiction among multiple players in the country is real and this video just tries to amplify that fact. Since the game takes only few minutes and allows users to form a team, play and communicate with each other, it has created an appeal that is unparalleled in the mobile gaming segment. The interest in the game has also caused a lot of controversy and a Kashmir youth was recently declared mentally unstable because of spending a lot of time playing the game. The game was also temporarily banned in the country but after backlash, the ban was lifted.