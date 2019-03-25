PUBG Mobile time limit and 'health reminder' was a bug and the company has fixed it

Popular online multiplayer battle royale game, PUBG, faced strong criticism in India due to its addictive nature, along with the hype and addiction of the game led to a ban from multiple Gujarat districts. And last week, the game started to lock-out players who have been playing for about six hours in a day, and asked players to come back to play after 25-hours had passed. The company has now come out and said that this was a bug and has since removed it.

“Dear Players, Basis feedback from the community, we have now changed the Birthday Crate. The Healthy Gameplay System error has also been fixed, and you should be able to play uninterrupted. Lastly, payment systems are back up and running. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience”, the devs wrote in a tweet. This seemed to be a plausible step from the company after all the incidents in India and which made the addition seem legitimate at the time as the game developers seemed to be promising a more healthy experience. A few reports claimed that if a user plays PUBG Mobile for more than six hours, the game will stop working and he/she won’t be able to play it further unless a specified time has passed. Users were reportedly locked with a message that reads, “You’ve played the game for 6 hours today.”

Additionally, if your age is above 18, then the bug provided a health reminder after two or four hours before reaching the six-hour limit. A few screenshots shared by users on Twitter suggested that players were receiving notification from PUBG Mobile to take a break after playing the game for about two hours. Some players reported that when they opened PUBG Mobile after one and a half day, they got a reminder within 6 minutes, saying “you are playing this game for 6 hours.”