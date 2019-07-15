While bridge camping is a highly advantageous strategy in PUBG Mobile, there are risks to it. Due to its simplicity in execution and the prospect of a high kill rate it is viable. As it is in all cases, any such strategy will have many more takers as time passes. A great tactic for squads and duos, and not so much for solo players, what makes a highly effective bridge camp is to make the enemies completely oblivious to an upcoming assault. Naturally, breaking such a camp will require some strategy and skill. Also, if the blue zone is closing and the players are on the wrong end of the bridge, then there arrives an urgency in breaking the camp. Nevertheless, PUBG Mobile bridge camp adds a unique thrill to the game, with many engagements. In the last story we explained how to bridge camp, and today we give tips on how to break it.

PUBG Mobile bridge camp: Tips to break them

Snipers to scope out possible bridge camps

Players would’ve noticed that there are some good vantage points around the bridge that let players scope out bridge camps from a distance. This tip is a must-follow for every player approaching a bridge. A great sniper offensive before spraying or rushing would offer players enough support to effectively break a camp. Even if the snipers choose not to attack as a strategic decision, they can still determine the enemy positions.

Natural covers for survival

Any player who has been across or even seen the bridge would know that there are always damaged cars on the pathway. These can be and must be used for cover, no matter how clear the road ahead looks. Also, the bridge itself has many pillars that allow players to hide behind. Take care though, so as not to fall into the river below. Rest assured that these are the same places that the opposing teams would be using to set up their bridge camps.

Smoke and grenades to approach the enemy

Since a large area between both ends of the bridge is open, with the bridge pillars as the only cover, having ample supply of smoke and other grenades would help. Players must prepare beforehand and conserve or acquire smoke grenades while planning on approaching a bridge. Using the smoke as cover to close the distance and using grenades to add more damage to the enemies in groups, will break the camp instantly. But the players must be aware of snipers positioned away from the central location of the blockade.

Ambush the enemy from both sides

Patience and extreme caution are the keys to effectively implement this strategy. If a team spots a bridge camp from a distance, then they can split-up and ambush the enemy from both ends. A little risky strategy, but it should work if executed to perfection. While one group of players approach the bridge, they should proceed with a planned attack. The idea behind this attack would be to simply distract the enemy, while the other group of players get to the other side. This, either by swimming or using the boat. The group on the bridge should maintain constant attack so that the enemy remains too engaged to notice other players sneaking up on their back. Once in position, the two groups can proceed with a surprise attack that should startle the enemy and break the camp with ease.

Beat the camp, instead of breaking it

This is a risky trick, but it could be the best option in the case where players find themselves at the wrong end of the bridge as the blue zone closes. In such a case, compared to swimming across, using the bridge is the best option. How can this be done? Using motorcycles. This is an ingenious technique where players can leverage the power and functionality of motorcycles to jump across to the other side through the middle of the bridge. Players need to ride through the bridge road and then time their jump at either side the bridge, facing the river, while maintaining the direction towards the land on the other side. On landing, the players need to focus on getting to cover before the enemies have enough time to react.

Bridge camps allow players on both ends to exercise their skills in strategy, aim, assault and every other aspect. Also, it gives the opportunity to improve the kill count and garner some ratings. To break a bridge camp requires players to adapt to situations, since it is hard to predict enemy strategy. Gathering information before attacking is the best way to proceed.