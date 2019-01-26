PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: 10 custom settings to help you win Chicken Dinner

PUBG Mobile is a very versatile game that has many things to do and only a screen to control things. So it always comes as a big help if certain settings can be tweaked to make sure that playing the game becomes a smoother experience. Some new PUBG Mobile players are daunted by the sheer amount of things that can be done in the game and the whole perspective of the maps in the third person mode. All of these can be adjusted to make sure that the experience is not too cluttered or jarring for the user. With those in mind, here are 10 things that developer Tencent Games has for users that can be customized to make the gaming experience of PUBG Mobile better.

Customizing the game controls

The first thing anyone will notice in the game is that there are just too many buttons on the screen, and all of these have a singular function. But the position of these buttons and their sizes can be changed to fit your needs. These can be done in Settings > Controls > Customize. We already have a guide for the optimum control settings which you can check out.

Importance of peeking

Peeking is a very versatile and much-used option among the PUBG PC players and though this option is available on Mobile, most players don’t use it. Peeking is not turned on by default for players and in order to do so, users need to go to Settings > Basic and here enable the Peek and Fire option. This ought to enable the buttons in the game.

Customizing the graphics

Next comes the graphics of the game that can determine how well the game runs and how well players will be able to spot and kill enemies. These can be changed from Settings > Graphics, and though most people can stick with what they feel comfortable with. It is advised that users choose a graphics setting that gives optimum performance on the device that they are using while compromising on quality as little as they can.

Choosing the correct color tone

Once the graphics settings have been adjusted players can move on to choosing which color scheme that they want the graphics to be. The options include classic, colorful, realistic, and soft and each of these give a different feel to the game. Most are of the opinion that the colorful mode makes it easier to spot enemies, but it is entirely up to the discretion of the user to choose which they feel is better for them.

Changing the Field of View (FOV)

The Field of View is the angle at which the player will be able to view in front of them, and a higher degree means that more will be visible. This can be changed from Settings > Basic and changing the 1st Person Camera View value. The default value is 90 degrees which can be increased.

Customizing crosshair color

The default color of the crosshair in PUBG is white which can be changed to suit the player needs. The option to change this is available on Settings > Basic.

Customizing loot auto-pickup

Looting on PUBG Mobile can be a cumbersome task though one of the most important ones. Looting can be automated where the game itself will pick things up for you when you go near the items in the game or near a dead enemy. This can be customized from Settings > Pick Up. There are options to enable or disable picking up Pistols and Level 3 backpacks as well.

Customizing ammo quantities

It’s not just the looting that can be automated in this game, but how much of that can be automated as well. These numbers can be set from the same Settings > Pick Up and the numbers indicate the maximum that will be auto picked up.

Customizing Quick Chat

The Quick Chat option lets users quickly throw out commands to teammates, and there is an option to customize this list as well. This can be done from Settings > Quick Chat, where new commands can be added as well.

Turning on/off chat and mic

And finally, once we are in the game, chat and microphone settings can be changed from there itself. This can be done using the buttons that are there beside the minimap. The details of how this can be done in this story.