Winning chicken dinner in a hot drop situation is a truly exhilarating experience in PUBG Mobile. But accomplishing that is no walk in the park. PUBG Mobile hot drops mean dropping in areas of the map that have a very high concentration of players. For newer players of the game though, it could seem a bit overwhelming. Nonetheless, going for hot drops does add to one’s experience in playing the game as it was meant to be, a battle royale. Typically, the best tip one would get if they want to make a hot drop is to be very good at the basics and know the must-knows.

There are some basic factors to keep in mind with PUBG Mobile hot drops. These include the volume of players jumping off in one location, finding a gun before others, and finally the lower the competition. Taking the same factors into account, here are tips from pro to help players get their chicken dinners at a hot drop.

Tips for PUBG Mobile Hot Drops

The Basics

Starting off on an obvious note, still the best way to win at hot drops is to be good at the game. This includes knowing and being comfortable with all weapons, smart positioning, and the ability to choose when to play defensive and when to play offensive. It would be a rookie mistake to remain hopeful of getting one’s favorite gun and go in unprepared to handle other guns. Often a few milliseconds make huge difference in survival and death.

Upskilling should involve getting better at all weapons. When we talk about positioning, the most basic point is to not remain in the same position ever. Especially when a player takes a shot, the position is instantly compromised and there is immediate need to re-position. To simplify it, if a player shoots through one window and misses or does minimal damage, it would be a smart move to shift to another window to make the kill-shot.

Landing technique

Besides landing exactly where a player wants, landing even a second earlier to other players has huge advantages. When a player lands, the first objective is simply to find a weapon and take position with enough cover. There are few ways to optimize this whole process, and it starts with the parachute jump. If a player wants to drop at a desired location and land first, then the drop needs to be precisely timed.

A player should ideally make the drop at about 600 meters to 800 meters from the target. After the jump, the player needs to fly or drop at an optimal terminal velocity speed of 231kmph to 234kmph up until about 100 meters to 120 meters from the target. Players can achieve this using the down directional button. At this point the parachute should be deployed and the drop continues to be faster by continuing to hold the directional button. Faster landing allows players to search and find weapons faster and may even aide in getting few early kills.

Land on roofs to access loot faster

Always maneuver the landing on the roofs, as it helps in looting. Landing on rooftop helps a player access guns with little more ease. The combination of fast descent and landing on the roof may give a player precious few seconds as an advantage. However, that would be enough to make a significant difference in survival. Because having any time advantage is a good factor in finding the right weapon. A weapon that helps in a hot drop location; taking us to the next tip.

Find SMGs and reload

The Sub-Machine Guns (SMGs) are very advantageous in a hot drop location. Though you should ideally go for any gun, if you end up with a SMG it could be the best thing to happen. Also, it would be a smart move to upgrade if you end up with a different gun. The magazine loading makes these guns so desirable in such a dire situation. Another important point to remember is to always find cover and change magazines before running out. This way you don’t end up in a position where you must change the magazine in the middle of an engagement. That could be a fatal mistake.

Game cues and being aware of surroundings

There are audio and visual cues in the game that intimate players of enemies in the vicinity. Having a keen eye on the mini map and closely listening to sounds greatly helps players get an edge over their enemies. The mini map displays footsteps of other players in a 20 meters radius around you. Always be aware of the footsteps around you and their direction. Being aware of the surroundings is beyond just knowing the place well, it is being adaptable to situations. Choosing correctly, which corner to clear or even which building is worth a sweep at that moment, makes for a brilliant game strategy which evolves.

To summarize, when going for a hot drop location, it helps to be equipped with the right skill set and to utilize all the features of the game that aide a successful mission. The skills with respect to aim and shooting are developed over time through practice. However, the game features are available to all. And the player who uses it optimally gets an advantage over the rest to secure a chicken dinner even in an unnerving situation. To simplify it further, focus is the key.