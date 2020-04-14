comscore PUBG Mobile to bring a new mode called Cold Front Survival on April 16
  PUBG Mobile to bring a new mode called Cold Front Survival on April 16
PUBG Mobile to bring a new mode called Cold Front Survival on April 16

Cold Front Survival mode has been teased in the images posted on the official social media handles of PUBG Mobile by the devs.

  • Updated: April 14, 2020 10:01 AM IST
PUBG Mobile Cold Front Survival

There’s a new mode coming to PUBG Mobile called Cold Front Survival on April 16. This new mode has been teased in the images posted on the official social media handles of PUBG Mobile by the devs. This is a mode that has already been present in the Chinese version of the game, Game for Peace. It was showcased in leaks quite a while back by almost all people. But it seems that the mode is finally going to arrive on the international version of the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass and details leaked

Cold Front Survival Moder: Details

From what we have seen in the Chinese version of the game, this mode is set in the Vikendi map. This mode takes after a game called the Darwin Project where players have to kill opponents while surviving the extreme cold that will keep closing in. The Cold Front Survival mode will probably see players scavenge for wood and hunt animals to use for fire and nourishment. All this while fighting off other players. There will be periods of extreme cold which can only be survived by staying close to a fire. There will be a timer to show when the period of extreme cold will be coming next. This new mode will also have a drone which could be used for surveillance. Also Read - MS Dhoni has moved on from PUBG Mobile, says Deepak Chahar

Besides this the Season 13 Royale Pass and details have also been leaked. The upcoming new season is apparently themed after toys and is called ‘Toys Playground’. These new details have been leaked by Mr Ghost Gaming on his YouTube channel. All the new items and skins look like they are heavily themed after children’s toys. Even some of the gun skins which seem like they are made out of Legos. This will be a rather colorful new season.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass and details leaked

Also Read

The new costumes and skins for the characters seem heavily inspired from the Power Rangers. This ought to be a call-back for all those childhood memories that people had. There’s a theme for the motorbike as well that looks like a classic yellow and red toy bike. A new AUG and level 3 helmet skin in the Royale Pass as well.

  • Published Date: April 14, 2020 9:59 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 14, 2020 10:01 AM IST

