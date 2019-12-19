We recently reported that PUBG Mobile will be getting Grappling Hooks as well as Deployable Shields. PUBG users will also get a new way to revive their mediocre teammates. Now, a fresh video suggests that the company will soon add drones to PUBG. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Yes, drones have been part of Call of Duty Mobile and it could be added to PUBG too.

If you have played Call of Duty Mobile, then you might be aware of the fact that it offers users lots of other things to kill enemies, apart from just guns. These include missiles, drones, and flamethrowers. A Youtuber has shared some gameplay footage, which suggests that the upcoming PUBG Mobile update will bring drones. But, things slightly look different in comparison to Call of Duty.

The video suggests that the drones on PUBG Mobile will mostly be used as a spying tool rather than a mobile hunting machine. This further means that users will be able to scout an area before making a move. Besides, in Call of Duty Mobile game, users get to throw a Hunter Killer drone at a visible enemy, who is a few meters away from you. The drone then collides directly with him, and explodes and kills your enemy, after which you get more hitpoints.

Coming back to PUBG Mobile, it is currently unknown whether drones will be mounted with weapons. There could be a possibility that the Battle Royale game users will get the option to use a drone only as a spying tool. Apart from these, it is also not clear what kind of range will these drones have (if we talk about maps like Miramar).

Separately, PUBG has just shared a 55-second long trailer for the first episode of the web series “Dosti Ka Naya Maidan.” In addition, the company also clarified that interested PUBG fans can watch the episode on the PUBG Mobile YouTube channel. It also looks like the company will release one episode each week unlike traditional Netflix or Amazon Prime Video release.