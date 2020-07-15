PUBG Mobile to bring Esports Awards announces Tencent Games

In a new tweet from the PUBG Mobile official Twitter account Tencent Games has announced Esports Awards. The image indicates that these would be related to the game itself and will deal with pros. The flags in the image show the Pro League logo and words. The text of the tweet reads, “We are happy to announce the @PUBGMOBILE Esports Awards 2020 is launching soon! Fans will be able to vote for their favourite professional #PUBGMOBILE player. Stay tuned for more information.” Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Best places to drop on the Livik map

As for the game itself, the new PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 has already gone live and now the Royal Pass Season 14: ‘Spark the Flame’ is live. Beginning today, July 14, players can unlock an array of newly-themed multi-form gear skins, level rewards and more through the App Store and Google Play. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Royale Pass Season 14 'Spark the Flame' is now out

Tencent Games has collaborated with Google, and Android users can enroll in Royal Pass Season 14. This will be provided through PUBG Mobile’s new Royal Pass Prime Subscription service and to get exclusive Prime-only player benefits. The Royal Pass Prime Subscription offers two levels of membership – Prime and Prime Plus – along with monthly, quarterly and yearly subscription options. Additional Prime subscription perks include:

– 300 or 900 Royal Pass Vouchers awarded each month

– Access to Prime-exclusive Airplane Ranking display perks

– Miscellaneous ongoing Redemption discounts

While the Royal Pass Prime subscription is currently only available for Android users, iOS users can look forward to an upcoming collaboration with Apple in the future.

Tencent Game is celebrating the two-year anniversary of PUBG Mobile’s Royal Pass, Season 14. It marks the return of Roaring Dragon sets and Dragon Hunter-themed rewards featured in Royal Pass Season 5. Additional new features for Royale Pass Season 14 include:

– Royal Pass Benefits Page – Players can now instantly view consecutive purchase perks and preview other exclusive Royal Pass benefits

– Royal Pass Lobby Announcement – There is now an increased chance to display a Royal Pass-related announcement when returning to the lobby after a match