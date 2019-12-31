Mobile gaming, be it on Android or iOS, has posed quite the challenge for mainstream console and PC gaming in the last couple of years. There are a few factors behind this transition. And of these the primary is that the visuals of mobile games now almost rival that of its mainstream counterparts. To top that off, smartphones are extremely mobile and convenient because of their portability.

The big move towards smartphone games was most significantly triggered by the release of PUBG Mobile last year. This triggered acceptance of the medium as a competitive platform widely. In other words this made smartphones a viable medium for e-sport tournaments. But moving on to 2019, each of the genres of the mobile gaming industry has seen an evolution. And most of the evolution can be traced back to specific games. So here’s our list of five games that played a role in evolving their respective genres this year.

5 genre defining games of 2019

Pokémon Masters

Pokémon Masters is definitely one of the most engaging games of this year, and it is rather different from the Pokémon games we have seen thus far. This mixes the classic Nintendo Pokémon format with a first person perspective which is unique. Definitely a very new take on Pokémon games that seemed to click with the fans of the games.

Call of Duty: Mobile

This is the battle-royale contender of the year in mobile gaming all over the world. It definitely put PUBG Mobile in a spot in the race for the crown. PUBG Mobile has evolved to a point where it has frequent and huge e-sport events. But we won’t be surprised if Call of Duty: Mobile topples it soon. It broke all downloads and players number records for mobile games.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

This didn’t quite shatter the ceiling, but instead kept the growth of Augmented Reality or AR in mobile gaming. The use of AR in games was initiated by Pokémon GO a few years back, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite reignited the use of that technology again this year.

Black Desert Mobile

Many smartphone gamers didn’t know the name of this game until recently. But, Black Desert is a huge name in the MMORPG on PC. And now the MMORPG game is here on Mobile. Just to be clear, there have been many MMORPG games on mobile already. But the case with Black Desert Mobile is similar to that of PUBG Mobile. That is, there were many battle royale games on mobile, but what really created the boom for mobile was PUBG Mobile when it arrived.

Mario Kart Tour

And yet again, a Mario game makes a mobile gaming list, and it should not surprise anyone anymore. Mario Kart Tour may require some in-game expenditure, but it still is one of the most fun racing games to come to mobile. Racing games on mobile are usually intense, and Mario Kart Tour just made the genre fun again.