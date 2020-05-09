PUBG Corp, the company behind the popular Battle Royale game PUBG Mobile has teased details about a new in-game event. As part of the teaser, the company will be holding a 24-hour live stream event on its official YouTube channel. This live stream event will be held on May 12 to celebrate the arrival of the new Sandstorm mode. Players will fight together to survive the sandstorm weather effect on Miramar map. As part of the announcement, PUBG Corp also shared some tips regarding the upcoming mode. Let’s check out the details about the upcoming Sandstorm mode, tips, and more regarding PUBG Mobile here. Also Read - PUBG Mobile wants you to teach you mother to play for this Mother's Day

PUBG Mobile Sandstorm mode coming soon; details

According to the announcement on Twitter, the company asked players to gear up for the new mode. Talking about tips regarding the upcoming mode, PUBG Corp added that players should "always be in range of shelter". This will ensure that they don't get caught out in the open when the sandstorm hits out of nowhere. As soon as the sandstorm hits during the game, they should find shelter and hunker around till the end. The company has not shared much about the upcoming mode beyond the promotional posters. However, the leaks regarding the upcoming mode indicate that there will be two kinds of Sandstorms or Sandstorm modes.

Watch: Tips and Tricks

The first Sandstorm mode will be normal where a large sandstorm will appear at a random location on the map. But, the second one, the heavy Sandstorm mode will cover the entire Miramar map. We are unsure if these will be two different modes or two different types of Sandstorms inside the game mode. This will result in limited visibility so players need to be careful while driving in the Sandstorm. Considering the limited vision, users will have to rely on sound in this map to guess rival teams.

Beyond the focus on sound, the limited visibility will also impact the weapon selection on the map. Opting for Assault rifles and SMGs will be much better in this mode This is because most fighting will happen in medium to close range. In addition to Sandstorm, PUBG Mobile will also get Scramble Mode and Jungle Adventure Guide mode.

Disabling account unlinking

Hey Everyone, We’re disabling the account unlinking feature while we work on a patch to address some issues players are having with it. When we have an update on the progress we’ll let everyone know. — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 8, 2020

Last but not least, PUBG Corp also revealed that it is disabling the account unlinking feature due to some issues. The company notes that it is working on a patch to fix the reported issues. In the meantime, players can’t remove previously linked accounts to their PUBG Mobile account. PUBG Mobile allows players to link their accounts with Facebook, and Google Play Games to gave their in-game progress.