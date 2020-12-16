PUBG Mobile was the top grossing mobile game of 2020 globally across Google Play Store and Apple App Store, according to data by Sensor Tower Store Intelligence. The mobile game from China’s Tencent has generated close to $2.6 billion since the start of 2020. This is up 64.3 percent from 2019. Honor of Kings was a close second, which accumulated about $2.5 billion in player spending. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India launch: Beware of fake download links, some can be malware

Sensor Tower attributed this “outsized success” to lockdowns due to COVID-19 pandemic that forced people to look for entertainment alternatives while at home. In 2020, the global mobile games market generated a total of $75.4 billion, which is up 19.5 percent from 2019. Also Read - Just Cause: Mobile announced for Android, iPhones with multiplayer gameplay

The numbers come even as PUBG Mobile was banned in India, which had one of the largest player base for the game worldwide. Unfortunately, it was banned along with 117 other Chinese apps due to security reasons. While there is no official date on its release in India yet, it is expected to launch in a new avatar sometime in February 2021. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India latest update: Game’s welcome gift leaked online

“A record five mobile games including PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings from Tencent have generated more than $1 billion in 2020 so far, Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data shows,” the company’s post read. PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings were also among the three titles that generated over $1 billion in 2019. The other title include Fate/Grand Order from Sony’s Aniplex.

Meanwhile, Pokémon GO from Niantic scored the third position as it generated $1.2 billion this year, which is up 31.5 percent from 2019. “The title has benefitted from a string of updates to help players continue playing amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.”

Coin Master from Moon Active and Roblox from Roblox Corporation ranked fourth and fifth respectively. The two mobile games accumulated $1.1 billion each in 2020. In addition, Sensor Tower predicts that Monster Strike from Mixi could join this year’s billion dollar club, which is one of the global top-five grossing games since 2014. The game has accumulated $958 million so far in 2020.