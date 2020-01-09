comscore PUBG Mobile unveils new map and Royale Pass Season 11
PUBG Mobile unveils the new Arena Domination map "Town" and Royale Pass Season 11

Expansive 0.16.5 update introduces new Domination game mode, new Arena map, new vehicle, Royale Pass Season 11 and more to the blockbuster mobile game.

  Published: January 9, 2020 10:08 AM IST
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass 11

The new PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 content update is introducing a new Domination mode with a new Arena map “Town”. This comes with the new Royale Pass Season 11 called Operation Tomorrow which begins today, January 9. This comes with the official release from the developers. Players now can enter the new Arena map “Town” with the new Domination mode, where they will be assigned to either the blue or red team for a 4v4 battle and capture the bases to win.

One random base will be activated soon after the match begins, and the next base will be activated after the first base is captured by either team. The team that captures two bases first from the total 3 bases wins. Super Weapon Crates are available for players to blow enemies away with super weapons and enjoy the exciting backstreet firefights. In response to players’ requests for firearm training, the original version of the Warehouse map has been restored and converted into the Arena Training map. Players can pick up and practice any weapons from the ground anytime instead of using their loadout.

In addition to the new gameplay mode and new maps, players can also unlock the all-new “Operation Tomorrow” themed update. It comes with more new missions and rewards, as well as high quality futuristic outfits as the Royale Pass Season 11 begins.

Royale Pass Season 11: Details

– Light Snowmobile – In Classic Mode, players can now enjoy the new vehicle exclusively in Vikendi map, which is the perfect ride for two. It is faster and moves more efficiently than the original

– Snowmobile but is also more easily damaged.

– Firearm Balancing – Groza’s single-shot damage lowered from 48 to 45 in Team Arena

– Season Recap – After the new season starts, the Season Recap page is coming soon for players to view their statistics and highlights from the previous season.

– Royale Pass Improvements – New multi-option missions in Team Arena, Payload Mode and more offer new rewards. Mission guides and display have also been improved.

– Additional updates in security features, download status buttons etc.

  • Published Date: January 9, 2020 10:08 AM IST

