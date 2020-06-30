comscore PUBG Mobile upcoming season 14 details, trailer leaked
News

PUBG Mobile upcoming season 14 details, trailer leaked

Gaming

According to leaks the upcoming season of PUBG Mobile is set to feature the Royale Pass called 'Spark The Flame'.

  Published: June 30, 2020 9:46 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Season 14 Spark the Flame Royale Pass

We are almost at the end of PUBG Mobile Season 13 and Season 14 is set to commence immediately. And now details about the next season has been leaked by Mr Ghost Gaming on his YouTube channel. Besides this the supposed trailer of the upcoming season has also been leaked. According to leaks the upcoming season is set to feature the Royale Pass called ‘Spark The Flame’. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Livik Map details released by Tencent Games

Some of the sets leaked seem to be inspired from the Egyptian mythology. The posters, frames, as well as the rewards have been showed in the video. There are new skins, costumes, headgear coming with the next season. As for the trailer it seems to be show the character skins that have been leaked which means that it is possibly real. Also Read - PUBG Mobile introduces new Jungle Prey set to Ancient Spin event

PUBG Mobile Season 14: Confirmed details

As for the details that are confirmed, PUBG Mobile Season 14 will bring the new Livik map. This was only available in closed beta and the devs made it official recently on social media. PUBG Mobile confirmed that the secret map is called Livik Map. And now the developers have shared a new tweet which announces that the upcoming update 0.19.0 will be released on July 7. Also Read - PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 release date announced

We have played the new secret map which we expect to be the Livik map and though it was not the final version of the map. We found the map rather small and would make for some tight action. From what we have played it is apparent that the map is rather small, and could be 2x2km in size. This would make it the smallest map yet.

When experiencing the gameplay of Livik Map that will be added with update 0.19.0, right off the bat you will notice that it has elements from all the other four maps in each corner. There are some new weapons on this map as well, these include the P90 SMG as well as the SPAS-12 shotgun. The inclusion of these weapons along with how abundantly guns are available, goes to show that the devs want this to be an action packed map.

PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 release date announced

PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 release date announced

The Livik map is littered with buildings and obstacles. These will also help in combat by providing cover while engaging the enemy. There are some new buildings in the map as well. Plus there are some which show that some buildings from the other maps are also being used here.

Though this is an extremely small map there are some vehicles. These will still be useful to rush players and take cover behind. The old vehicles like the Buggy, Bike, and the UAZ are present. Besides these there is a new monster truck in the map which can run over anything. This vehicle goes over boulders and other cars. The Livik Map is playable right now on the open beta version of PUBG mobile which features the update 0.19.0.

  Published Date: June 30, 2020 9:46 PM IST

