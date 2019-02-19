PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 now live with Zombie mode; can be downloaded now

Finally PUBG Mobile’s new zombie mode which is also called “Zombie: Survive till Dawn” went live today as the server maintenance has been completed on schedule. The new update (0.11.0) has been a much anticipated one and Tencent Games has taken a while to release it to the main server after having released it on the beta servers quite a while back. The update is now live and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

The company is rolling out the much anticipated “Survive Till Dawn” time-limited event mode. The mode also brings along Zombies and other bosses from the Resident Evil 2 franchise. In addition to that, the new update also added weather effects including moonlight to the Vikendi map. PUBG Corp has also added player Spaces, a separate screen where all the player information and connections are shown. Other changes include Resident Evil 2 main theme along with the music in the app, ability to push-to-talk in matches.

PUBG Mobile team writes in the release, “The gameplay will feature three days and two nights in one 30-minute round that features 60 players within the usual PUBG Mobile game structure. Players will encounter multiple types of zombies from the Resident Evil series such as Police, Licker, and G1 as well as other zombies created by the PUBG Mobile team.”

“Our Resident Evil 2 partnership announcement generated a lot of buzz in the media and among both games’ huge fan bases,” said Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Center, Tencent. “We’re thrilled to launch Survive till Dawn, a new gameplay mode that offers the very best of our two game platforms. The Resident Evil series is iconic among gamers and we anticipate incredible support for this gameplay that pushes players to survive a night of terror.”