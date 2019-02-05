comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 set to bring Zombies and challenge to convert BC to UC
News

PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 set to bring Zombies and challenge to convert BC to UC

Gaming

Players of PUBG Mobile have wanted this feature for a long time now.

  • Published: February 5, 2019 2:08 PM IST
PUBG Mobile BC to UC

Image Credit: Mr Ghost Gaming / YouTube

Player of PUBG Mobile have long wanted a method to earn UC or Unknown’s Credit in the game so they can buy premium content without having to invest an real world currency. This seems to have been lined up for the next update by Tencent Games which is 0.11.0 which is also set to introduce the zombie mode to the game’s official servers. The next update will apparently add the capability to convert Battle Coins or BC to UC which is a first for the game.

According to Mr Ghost Gaming‘s YouTube channel, the next update will come with a challenge called ‘The Bonus Challenge’ which will reward players with battle coins. Unlike the previous Crew Challenge players will not be able to join the The Bonus Challenge as a crew and will have to play solo to earn the Battle Coins. The Battle Coins that will be earned by the players can be used in the store to buy skins and items. These coins will also let users buy UC packs which in turn can be used to buy items in the shop.

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.11.0 update gameplay: Zombie Mode, new weapons and enemies explained

Also Read

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.11.0 update gameplay: Zombie Mode, new weapons and enemies explained

The conversion rate set by the devs is that 1 Battle Point or BP will be equal to one BC and a single kill earns the player 15 BP. players will have to register for the PUBG Bonus Challenge after the new update goes live to participate in the whole event and earn the rewards. The zombie mode is available right now in the beta version of PUBG Mobile and will be hitting the main servers soon.

  • Published Date: February 5, 2019 2:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Xiaomi drops price of Redmi 6 lineup, offers temporary discounts of up to Rs 2,500
thumb-img
Deals
Asus OMG Days sale starts tonight on Flipkart: Here are the deals and more
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Ban: 11-year-old who wrote to Maharashtra govt now moves to Bombay High Court, seeks ban on the game
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart Super Value Week: Deals and discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus and other smartphones

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Instagram 'Main Account' feature may soon let you handle multiple logins easily

Google releases February 2019 security patch for Pixel devices, Essential Phone gets updated too

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go storage and color variants for India launch leaked

Vivo V15 Pro gets listed on Geekbench with Android 9 Pie, Snapdragon 675 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M20 gets second software update before it goes on sale today

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 set to bring Zombies and challenge to convert BC to UC

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 set to bring Zombies and challenge to convert BC to UC
PUBG Mobile Ban: 11-year-old who wrote to Maharashtra govt now moves to Bombay High Court, seeks ban on the game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Ban: 11-year-old who wrote to Maharashtra govt now moves to Bombay High Court, seeks ban on the game
Mumbai boy commits suicide after family refuses to buy new phone for playing PUBG

Gaming

Mumbai boy commits suicide after family refuses to buy new phone for playing PUBG
These are the top 5 least used items in PUBG

Gaming

These are the top 5 least used items in PUBG
How PM Narendra Modi smartly explained PUBG Mobile addiction and technology

Gaming

How PM Narendra Modi smartly explained PUBG Mobile addiction and technology

हिंदी समाचार

वोडाफोन के 119 रुपये वाले प्लान में मिल रहा है डेली 1GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 vs आसुस Zenfone Max Pro M2

गूगल ने 29 ऐप्स को किया डिलीट, फैला रहे थे पोर्नोग्राफी कंटेंट

शाओमी का स्मार्ट शूज भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

फेसबुक में मौजूद हैं 25 करोड़ फेक अकाउंट, दूसरे कामों के लिए किए जाते हैं इस्तेमाल

News

Instagram 'Main Account' feature may soon let you handle multiple logins easily
News
Instagram 'Main Account' feature may soon let you handle multiple logins easily
Google releases February 2019 security patch for Pixel devices, Essential Phone gets updated too

News

Google releases February 2019 security patch for Pixel devices, Essential Phone gets updated too
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go storage and color variants for India launch leaked

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go storage and color variants for India launch leaked
Vivo V15 Pro gets listed on Geekbench with Android 9 Pie, Snapdragon 675 SoC

News

Vivo V15 Pro gets listed on Geekbench with Android 9 Pie, Snapdragon 675 SoC
Samsung Galaxy M20 gets second software update before it goes on sale today

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 gets second software update before it goes on sale today