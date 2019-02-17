comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile server maintenance on February 18; update 0.11.0 with Zombies coming soon
News

PUBG Mobile server maintenance on February 18; update 0.11.0 with Zombies coming soon

Gaming

The company will give an “Outfit Box III (7d)” along with “1,888 BP” to players who update to the new version of the game before February 25, 2019.

  • Published: February 17, 2019 12:16 PM IST
PUBG mobile more zombie tease

PUBG Mobile is soon rolling out a new update with a number of new features including the much-anticipated Zombies. According to the information posted in the warning pop-up in the app, PUBG Corp will take the servers for the game offline for eight hours for server maintenance on February 18, 2019, starting from 5:30 am to 1:30 pm according to Indian time. Right after the server maintenance, the company will roll out new versions of the game on Google Play Store and Apple App Store “starting February 19”. Server maintenance is part of the process for the company before it rolls out important updates to the game.

According to the same pop-up the company is rolling out the much anticipated “Survive Till Dawn” time-limited event mode. The mode also brings along Zombies and other bosses from the Resident Evil 2 franchise. In addition to that, the new update also added weather effects including moonlight to the Vikendi map. PUBG Corp has also added player Spaces, a separate screen where all the player information and connections are shown. Other changes include Resident Evil 2 main theme along with the music in the app, ability to push-to-talk in matches.

Watch: Forza Horizon 4 Gameplay

The company has also added Sanhok in the Arcade mode for a quick match. In addition to this, the company has also added some features to the PC version of the game including damage stacking outside of the safe zone. This means that the amount of damage players take depends on how far away they are from the safe zone. This update will also bring air raid adjustment to the PC version and as reported previously, the size of air raid area will reduce as the size of safe zone decreases.

PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 with zombies could go live on February 19

Also Read

PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 with zombies could go live on February 19

As part of the information, the company also informed that it will give an “Outfit Box III (7d)” along with “1,888 BP” to players who update to the new version of the game before February 25, 2019. This is likely to encourage players to make use of the new features added in the game.

  • Published Date: February 17, 2019 12:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 to house Snapdragon 855 chipset, confirms Xiaomi CEO
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp Business app to be available on iPhones soon; beta version released
thumb-img
News
LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 with zombies could go live on February 19

Editor's Pick

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto Z3 Play Android Pie update starts rolling out
News
Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto Z3 Play Android Pie update starts rolling out
Samsung Galaxy M30 may launch in Feb for Rs 14,999 with a triple camera setup

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 may launch in Feb for Rs 14,999 with a triple camera setup

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to launch after Mi 9 in China; could come to India in March

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to launch after Mi 9 in China; could come to India in March

Xiaomi Mi 9 leaked specs hint at Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM, triple cameras setup and more

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 leaked specs hint at Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM, triple cameras setup and more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab A 2019 with 10.1-inch screen announced; specifications and price

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab A 2019 with 10.1-inch screen announced; specifications and price

Sponsored

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 to launch on February 27; a day before Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto Z3 Play Android Pie update starts rolling out

Samsung Galaxy M30 may launch in Feb for Rs 14,999 with a triple camera setup

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to launch after Mi 9 in China; could come to India in March

Xiaomi Mi 9 leaked specs hint at Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM, triple cameras setup and more

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto Z3 Play Android Pie update starts rolling out

News

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto Z3 Play Android Pie update starts rolling out
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab A 2019 with 10.1-inch screen announced; specifications and price

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab A 2019 with 10.1-inch screen announced; specifications and price
Hackers used PUBG to communicate for a $2.4 million heist

Gaming

Hackers used PUBG to communicate for a $2.4 million heist
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 stable Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 stable Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out
WhatsApp Business app to be available on iPhones soon; beta version released

News

WhatsApp Business app to be available on iPhones soon; beta version released

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: ये हैं 100 रुपये के अंदर बेस्ट डाटा प्लान

Flipkart TV Days: शाओमी, Vu, Thomson के साथ कई ब्रांड पर डिस्काउंट पाने का आज आखिरी दिन

Nokia 2 को लेटेस्ट सिक्योरिटी पैच के साथ मिली नई अपडेट, ऐसे करें चेक

वोडाफोन ने पेश किया नया पोस्टपेड प्लान, मिल रहा है लगभग 11 हजार रुपये का बेनिफिट

Vivo V15 Pro में होगा पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा, तस्वीरें हुई लीक

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 to launch on February 27; a day before Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
News
Samsung Galaxy M30 to launch on February 27; a day before Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto Z3 Play Android Pie update starts rolling out

News

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto Z3 Play Android Pie update starts rolling out
Samsung Galaxy M30 may launch in Feb for Rs 14,999 with a triple camera setup

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 may launch in Feb for Rs 14,999 with a triple camera setup
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to launch after Mi 9 in China; could come to India in March

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to launch after Mi 9 in China; could come to India in March
Xiaomi Mi 9 leaked specs hint at Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM, triple cameras setup and more

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 leaked specs hint at Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM, triple cameras setup and more