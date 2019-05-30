comscore
PUBG Mobile update 0.13.0 release date leaked

PUBG Mobile is all set to get a new update that will be changing how players play the FPP mode. The new update will be a collaboration with the Godzilla: King of Monsters movie which has been teased for a while.

  • Published: May 30, 2019 9:57 AM IST
PUBG Godzilla

Previously we had reported what the upcoming update 0.13.0 for PUBG Mobile may come with, but there was no word about when the update might hit the main servers. Now, according to newest reports, the PUBG Mobile the update which has been running for a while on the PUBG Mobile Beta app will be hitting the main servers, on May 31, which is a Friday, and it seems to bring a host of new features to the game. But this is not an official date, and only a rumor, hence it isn’t final and Tencent Game may have different plans.

The new update brings quite a few new features and the most significant ones are the new team deathmatch, which will be available in both FPP and TPP, and FPP is also getting separate controls. Plus MVPs will be displayed now as well, and Vikendi map will now see footprints. Present zombies like Tyrant, G, Licker and Zombie Cop are being removed and new zombies will be introduced soon. Plus we could be getting new content soon because Tencent Games has teamed up with the upcoming Godzilla: King of Monsters movie. This comes from a tweet that was shared by on the main PUBG Mobile handle announcing the collaboration and it could be unlike the other movie collaborations before. Considering that the film is releasing worldwide on May 31 as well, it is only logical that Tencent Games would release the update on the same day as well.

Cricket 19 – The Official Game of the Ashes now out on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch

Cricket 19 – The Official Game of the Ashes now out on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch

We might be getting a Godzilla themed mode or something else soon. It could be like the Chinese new year event that was exclusively released in China where players had to kill a dragon to win. Here players may have to kill one of the monsters from the movie Godzilla: King of Monsters. Players have spotted murals in the game that show Mothra and even the Monarch logo. As for the 0.13.0 update these are not the final patch notes and the company says that there might be some changes when it hits the main server. Check out the full patch notes here.

– New game mode: team deathmatch, available in both FPP and TPP.
– Added separate control settings for FPP.
– Added MVP display in results.
– Added a tab for MVP emotes in inventory.
– All appearances, voices and emotes can be set in different portable closets. They can also be swapped while in a match.
– Walking, crawling or operating a vehicle on the snow will now leave marks.
– Armor durability loss reduced by 25%. Damage reduction remains unchanged.
– Tyrant, G, Licker and Zombie Cop have been removed in Survive Till Dawn. 4 new zombies will be introduced.
– Freezing fog from Liquid Nitrogen Mine now lasts longer. All units that pass through will move at a slower speed.
– Tank now enhances nearby zombies. Skinner will now use an ability that reduces movement speed of nearby players.
– New building: Abandoned Factory. This building contains lots of resources but also has a new boss.

