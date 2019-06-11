comscore PUBG Mobile update Godzilla theme June 12 | BGR India
PUBG Mobile update to roll out on June 12 with new team deathmatch, Godzilla theme

PUBG Mobile update 0.13.0 will roll out starting tomorrow. Though we have known what the new update might entail, Tencent Games has given some hints at what we can expect.

  • Published: June 11, 2019 2:42 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Godzilla Ghidorah

The upcoming update 0.13.0 for PUBG Mobile was announced a while back and now the devs have announced when the update will hit the main servers. According to the newest tweet on the PUBG Mobile official Twitter handle the new update will be hitting the main servers, on June 12. It brings a host of new features to the game. The server maintenance of the servers took place from 5:30AM on June 11 in India to 1:30PM.

The new update brings quite a few new features and the most significant ones are the new team deathmatch, which will be available in both FPP and TPP, and FPP is also getting separate controls. Matches will display MVPs now and players will leave footprints on the Vikendi map. Tyrant, G, Licker and Zombie Cop zombies removed, and new zombies introduced in their place. Plus we could be getting new content soon because Tencent Games has teamed up with the upcoming Godzilla: King of Monsters movie.

This comes from a tweet that was shared on the main PUBG Mobile handle announcing the collaboration and it could be unlike the other movie collaborations before. We might be getting a Godzilla themed mode or something else soon. It could be like the Chinese new year event that was exclusively released in China. In that mode players had to kill a dragon to win. Here players may have to kill one of the monsters from the movie Godzilla: King of Monsters. Players have spotted murals in the game that show Mothra and even the Monarch logo. As for the 0.13.0 update these are not the final patch notes and the company says that there might be some changes when it hits the main server.

WATCH: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

PUBG Mobile update 0.13.0 patch notes:

– New game mode: team deathmatch, available in both FPP and TPP.
– Added separate control settings for FPP.
– MVP display in results added.
– New tab for MVP emotes in inventory.
– All appearances, voices and emotes can be set in different portable closets.
– Walking, crawling or operating a vehicle on the snow will now leave marks.
– Armor durability loss reduced by 25%. Damage reduction remains unchanged.
– Tyrant, G, Licker and Zombie Cop removed from Survive Till Dawn. 4 new zombies bring introduced.
– Freezing fog from Liquid Nitrogen Mine now lasts longer. All units that pass through will move at a slower speed.
– Tank now enhances nearby zombies. Skinner will now use an ability that reduces movement speed of nearby players.
– New building: Abandoned Factory. This building contains lots of resources but also has a new boss.

  • Published Date: June 11, 2019 2:42 PM IST

