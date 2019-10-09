comscore PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0 to feature exploding barrels and ledge grab
PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0 to introduce exploding barrels and ledge grab feature

These were already introduced in the PC version of the game first, and then on the console.

  • Published: October 9, 2019 10:21 AM IST
PUBG Ledge Grab

The next update in line is the PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0 which has already been teased with the new Desert Eagle handgun and BRDM-2 amphibious vehicle. And now we have two more features that are coming with the same update. The two new features we are set to get are exploding barrels or gas cans and the ledge grab feature. These were already introduced in the PC version of the game first, and then on the console.

Exploding Gas Can

Gas Cans in the game which have only been used to refuel vehicles up until now will explode on shooting. This feature makes the Gas Can a usable weapon. Like Grenades, the Gas Can has a radius of damage and will hurt both enemies and allies.

Ledge Grab feature

Ledge grab feature allows players to climb up the edge of roofs, fences, and obstacles up to 2.5 meters high, and jump from building to building or container to container. Players just need to jump towards an open ledge and the character will grab on and climb up. To use this feature, players will have to jump towards a ledge and keep pressing space bar, or press it at the right time.

New vehicle: BRDM-2

The BRDM-2 is a new amphibious vehicle being added to the game with PUBG Update 30. It is a replacement for the Armored-UZI. Players need to use Flare Guns to call in the BRDM-2 instead of the special care package. The BRDM-2’s total HP is 2,500, and its health is twice as much as UAZ. It is essentially gigantic with sturdy wheels that cannot be damaged. Also, it is a powerful bulletproof vehicle that can reduce incoming damage from guns, grenades and Red zone. It can continue to travel from ground to water, but players can’t shoot while on board. The BRDM-2 has a top water speed of 22kmph and top land speed on the road of 102kmph when boosted. It can carry four players.

PUBG Mobile introducing BRDM-2 amphibious vehicle

PUBG Mobile introducing BRDM-2 amphibious vehicle

New weapon: Desert Eagle

The Desert Eagle or Deagle for short is the most popular handgun in video games, and now it is available on PUBG as well. The Deagle is a handgun that deals the most damage among pistols with great muzzle velocity and will be spawned on all maps. Deagle can deal 62 damage per shot, and take both red-dot and holographic sights. It can be equipped with various magazines and a laser sight that improves hip fire accuracy. It has the most recoil among all the pistols. The Deagle uses .45 ACP ammo and the standard magazine fits 7 rounds and the extended one 10.

  • Published Date: October 9, 2019 10:21 AM IST

PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0 to introduce exploding barrels and ledge grab feature

Gaming

