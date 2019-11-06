comscore PUBG Mobile update 0.15.5 confirmed to get new Ruins TDM Map
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile update 0.15.5 confirmed to get new Ruins TDM Map
News

PUBG Mobile update 0.15.5 confirmed to get new Ruins TDM Map

Gaming

This is a fresh map for the Team Deathmatch mode on PUBG Mobile.

  • Published: November 6, 2019 4:32 PM IST
PUBG Mobile update 0.15.5 TDM Ruins map

There is news about the upcoming PUBG Mobile update 0.15.5. According to the new update on Facebook from the devs of PUBG Mobile Ruins TDM Map is confirmed for the next update. This is a fresh map for the Team Deathmatch mode on PUBG Mobile. It looks like the courtyards of one of the Indonesian temples. With only two days left for Season 9 on PUBG Mobile, update 0.15.5 is set to usher in Season 10.

PUBG Mobile season 10: Leaked details

These new leaks come from Mr Ghost Gaming on YouTube and it includes a lot of things like the Royale Pass, skins, emotes, new weapons and vehicles. The new season will be called ‘Fury of the Wasteland’ and the visuals are reminiscent of Mad Max-ish world. The price of the Elite Royale Pass is expected to be 600UC while the Elite Plus would be 1800UC. This is usual and does not seem to have changed from the previous seasons.

The rewards of the new Royale pass would include a new parachute skin and a new M249 skin. Besides these there are a lot of clothing and weapon skins that are desert themed. There’s a new wasteland themed M416 and Pan skin along with a lot of new emotes and avatar frames. Some of the costumes that have been leaked include the Apocalypse Guardian Set, Desert Trooper Set, Snowflake Girl Set, Irradiated Frog Set for PUBG Mobile Season 10.

PUBG Mobile season 10 is coming on November 9

Also Read

PUBG Mobile season 10 is coming on November 9

We will soon be getting a new weapon called the MP5K which is already available on PC and console as part of the PUBG Mobile Beta Update 0.15.5. This is an SMG that uses 9mm bullets and can be equipped with a stock, mag, sight and grip. There’s a new Vikendi exclusive vehicle being added called the Zima which is a 4-wheel drive and makes it easier to drive in the snow. This vehicle provides a lot of traction in the snow for off-roading which other vehicles cannot on Vikendi.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 6, 2019 4:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo Y5s with 5,000mAh battery launched in China
News
Vivo Y5s with 5,000mAh battery launched in China
Here are some tips and tricks for the new PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Gaming

Here are some tips and tricks for the new PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Asus ROG Phone 2 set to go on sale on November 7

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 set to go on sale on November 7

PUBG Mobile update 0.15.5 confirmed to get new Ruins TDM Map

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.15.5 confirmed to get new Ruins TDM Map

Nokia 2.3 budget smartphone gets certified, launch seems imminent

News

Nokia 2.3 budget smartphone gets certified, launch seems imminent

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Vivo Y5s with 5,000mAh battery launched in China

Asus ROG Phone 2 set to go on sale on November 7

Nokia 2.3 budget smartphone gets certified, launch seems imminent

WhatsApp adds new privacy settings for groups: All you need to know

Huawei EMUI 10 stable update coming to P30 and Mate 20 series this month

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here are some tips and tricks for the new PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Gaming

Here are some tips and tricks for the new PUBG Mobile Payload Mode
PUBG Mobile update 0.15.5 confirmed to get new Ruins TDM Map

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.15.5 confirmed to get new Ruins TDM Map
PUBG Mobile ban notice for November 5 is now out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban notice for November 5 is now out
PUBG Mobile Season 10 leak reveals new character and skins

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 10 leak reveals new character and skins
Airborne Chip event goes live on Call of Duty: Mobile

Gaming

Airborne Chip event goes live on Call of Duty: Mobile

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y5s स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme ने फेस्टिवल सीजन में 52 लाख स्मार्टफोन बेच बनाया रिकॉर्ड

WhatsApp New Feature : व्हाट्सएप ने अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर जोड़ी नई प्राइवेसी सेटिंग, जानें क्या है खास

क्रेडिट कार्ड से भी छोटा है Stuffcool का यह 10000mAh Power Bank

ASUS ROG Phone II को कल दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart से इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

News

Vivo Y5s with 5,000mAh battery launched in China
News
Vivo Y5s with 5,000mAh battery launched in China
Asus ROG Phone 2 set to go on sale on November 7

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 set to go on sale on November 7
Nokia 2.3 budget smartphone gets certified, launch seems imminent

News

Nokia 2.3 budget smartphone gets certified, launch seems imminent
WhatsApp adds new privacy settings for groups: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp adds new privacy settings for groups: All you need to know
Huawei EMUI 10 stable update coming to P30 and Mate 20 series this month

News

Huawei EMUI 10 stable update coming to P30 and Mate 20 series this month