PUBG Mobile update 0.16.0 may release on December 16 with Erangel 2.0

There are new leaks on the way and the most exciting one is that PUBG Mobile update 0.16.0 may release on December 16. According to a new video by Mr. Ghost Gaming, the new update in December will bring the much awaited Erangel 2.0. This is the reworked version of the popular map that has already hit the PC and console versions. In the mean time we are set to get the 0.15.5 update which will apparently bring a new map for TDM mode. The 0.15.5 update will apparently also bring the new Mp5k SMG to the game with Season 10 Royale Pass.

The new Erangel seen in the video has more defined grass and better texture for the greenery in general. And this includes the trees, which can clearly be seen with the Pine trees in the game. The reworked Erangel is apparently ready to release for the Beta version of the game in China. And once it released in the main Chinese game we can expect it for the global version. Hence he deduces that the new map can be expected with the PUBG Mobile update 0.16.0 in December.

The newest update to hit PUBG Mobile is the 0.15.0 which features the new Desert Eagle handgun and BRDM-2 amphibious vehicle. Besides these we have two more features that were added with the same update. The two new features are exploding barrels or gas cans and the ledge grab feature. These were already introduced in the PC version of the game first, and then on the console and now it hit the mobile version.

A new mode has also been added called the Payload Mode which was previously announced. This new mode will see players get access to rocket launchers, grenade launchers and mini-guns. Players will also be able to zip around the map using helicopters and collect mega loot crates.