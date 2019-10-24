comscore PUBG Mobile update 0.16.0 may release on December 16 with Erangel 2.0
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile update 0.16.0 may release on December 16 with Erangel 2.0
News

PUBG Mobile update 0.16.0 may release on December 16 with Erangel 2.0

Gaming

This is the reworked version of the popular map that has already hit the PC and console versions.

  • Published: October 24, 2019 9:27 AM IST
PUBG Mobile update 0.16.0 erangel 2.0 leak

There are new leaks on the way and the most exciting one is that PUBG Mobile update 0.16.0 may release on December 16. According to a new video by Mr. Ghost Gaming, the new update in December will bring the much awaited Erangel 2.0. This is the reworked version of the popular map that has already hit the PC and console versions. In the mean time we are set to get the 0.15.5 update which will apparently bring a new map for TDM mode. The 0.15.5 update will apparently also bring the new Mp5k SMG to the game with Season 10 Royale Pass.

The new Erangel seen in the video has more defined grass and better texture for the greenery in general. And this includes the trees, which can clearly be seen with the Pine trees in the game. The reworked Erangel is apparently ready to release for the Beta version of the game in China. And once it released in the main Chinese game we can expect it for the global version. Hence he deduces that the new map can be expected with the PUBG Mobile update 0.16.0 in December.

The newest update to hit PUBG Mobile is the 0.15.0 which features the new Desert Eagle handgun and BRDM-2 amphibious vehicle. Besides these we have two more features that were added with the same update. The two new features are exploding barrels or gas cans and the ledge grab feature. These were already introduced in the PC version of the game first, and then on the console and now it hit the mobile version.

PUBG Mobile Payload mode coming on October 23

Also Read

PUBG Mobile Payload mode coming on October 23

A new mode has also been added called the Payload Mode which was previously announced. This new mode will see players get access to rocket launchers, grenade launchers and mini-guns. Players will also be able to zip around the map using helicopters and collect mega loot crates.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 24, 2019 9:27 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

BSNL Triple Play services to offer internet and OTT content
Telecom
BSNL Triple Play services to offer internet and OTT content
Realme 5s gets BIS and NBTC certifications; may launch

News

Realme 5s gets BIS and NBTC certifications; may launch

Moto G8 Plus set to launch today: Check expected specifications, features and other details

News

Moto G8 Plus set to launch today: Check expected specifications, features and other details

Huawei ships 200 million smartphones in record time despite US trade ban

News

Huawei ships 200 million smartphones in record time despite US trade ban

Oppo Reno gets Android 10-based ColorOS 6 Beta

News

Oppo Reno gets Android 10-based ColorOS 6 Beta

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Trains to get Wi-Fi internet service in India, says Railway Minister

Samsung Exynos 990 launched with support for 120Hz display

Realme 5s gets BIS and NBTC certifications; may launch

Moto G8 Plus set to launch today: Check expected specifications, features and other details

Huawei ships 200 million smartphones in record time despite US trade ban

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile update 0.16.0 may release on December 16 with Erangel 2.0

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.16.0 may release on December 16 with Erangel 2.0
Call of Duty: Mobile Halloween update is now live with new content

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Halloween update is now live with new content
PUBG Mobile Payload mode coming on October 23

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Payload mode coming on October 23
Revenge eSports wins PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 grand finals

Gaming

Revenge eSports wins PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 grand finals
PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event offers exclusive in-game items

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event offers exclusive in-game items

हिंदी समाचार

Club Factory सितंबर 2019 में Google Play Store पर हुआ सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड

Chandrayaan-2: चंद्रमा पर विक्रम लैंडर को खोजने में असफल रही अमेरिकी एजेंसी NASA

BSNL और MTNL का होगा मर्जर, 69,000 करोड़ रुपये के रिवाइवल पैकेज को मंजूरी

Moto G8 Plus आज होगा लॉन्च, ये होगी कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस!

Realme 5 Pro को मिली नई सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, इन फीचर्स के जुड़ने से बेहतर हुई कैमरा क्वॉलिटी

News

Trains to get Wi-Fi internet service in India, says Railway Minister
News
Trains to get Wi-Fi internet service in India, says Railway Minister
Samsung Exynos 990 launched with support for 120Hz display

News

Samsung Exynos 990 launched with support for 120Hz display
Realme 5s gets BIS and NBTC certifications; may launch

News

Realme 5s gets BIS and NBTC certifications; may launch
Moto G8 Plus set to launch today: Check expected specifications, features and other details

News

Moto G8 Plus set to launch today: Check expected specifications, features and other details
Huawei ships 200 million smartphones in record time despite US trade ban

News

Huawei ships 200 million smartphones in record time despite US trade ban