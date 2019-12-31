comscore PUBG Mobile update 0.16.5 contents leaked, Season 11 incoming
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile update 0.16.5 contents leaked, Season 11 incoming
News

PUBG Mobile update 0.16.5 contents leaked, Season 11 incoming

Gaming

The Season 10 of PUBG Mobile is set to end this week with the new Season coming in next week.

  • Published: December 31, 2019 9:55 AM IST
PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update lobby

The upcoming PUBG Mobile update 0.16.5 will apparently be bringing a new season we have been waiting for intently. According to a new leaks video made by Mr Ghost Gaming, the new update will bring the Season 11 of the game and is set to drop soon. The current season 10 is apparently set to come to an end this week with the new update with the new season is set to drop next week with the new content. The new content for next week includes new skins and cosmetics along with some changes to the menus and winter specials.

Related Stories


The video showcases the Ace tier rewards which include a new parachute, and a new diamond reward which is a skin for a the MK-14. The Gold tier outfit rewards have been showcased as well. The AKM gets a Glacier Lab skin which makes the whole gun look like it’s made from ice. The video showcases the new lobby of the game which has got a winter makeover. There’s a new Angry Bird finish, and new skins for vehicles as well, and new winter themed clothing.

PUBG Mobile: Send season's greetings with Winter Card Workshop Event

Also Read

PUBG Mobile: Send season's greetings with Winter Card Workshop Event

There’s a new AWM skin incoming, along with other outfits. The loadout system for the TDM mode has also been changed which will now allow players to predetermine their loadout. And one great addition to this update. Which is players will now be able to download the files for the different modes. This means that if they don’t want to play a particular mode they need not download it.

PUBG Mobile 'Dosti Ka Naya Maidan' Episode 1 is out: How to watch it

Also Read

PUBG Mobile 'Dosti Ka Naya Maidan' Episode 1 is out: How to watch it

This will be of particular use for those that have little memory space and data as well. This ought to make the game lighter with less resources to parse. As for the map changes for winter, Georgopol now apparently has a small island south of it that has winter theme. You can check out the leak video here.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 31, 2019 9:55 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile update 0.16.5 contents leaked, Season 11 incoming
Gaming
PUBG Mobile update 0.16.5 contents leaked, Season 11 incoming
WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

News

WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

Black Shark 3 5G spotted on certification website

Gaming

Black Shark 3 5G spotted on certification website

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G goes on sale on January 7, pre-orders start January 1

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G goes on sale on January 7, pre-orders start January 1

ToTok co-founder dismisses spying allegations

News

ToTok co-founder dismisses spying allegations

Most Popular

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Amazon Echo Flex Review

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended

WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G goes on sale on January 7, pre-orders start January 1

ToTok co-founder dismisses spying allegations

Google Doodle marks New Year's Eve 2019 with Froggy

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile update 0.16.5 contents leaked, Season 11 incoming

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.16.5 contents leaked, Season 11 incoming
PUBG Mobile: Send season's greetings with Winter Card Workshop Event

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Send season's greetings with Winter Card Workshop Event
PUBG introduces first Community Skin contest

Gaming

PUBG introduces first Community Skin contest
Snipers Only Challenge is now live again on Call of Duty: Mobile

Gaming

Snipers Only Challenge is now live again on Call of Duty: Mobile
PUBG Mobile Dosti Ka Naya Maidan Episode 1 is out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Dosti Ka Naya Maidan Episode 1 is out

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G फोन की बिक्री 7 जनवरी से शुरू होगी

भारत में नेटफ्लिक्स के 70 फीसदी कस्टमर हर हफ्ते देखते हैं फिल्म

Huawei P40 Pro कुल सात कैमरों के साथ अगले साल मार्च में होगा लॉन्च!

New Year 2020: गूगल ने न्यू ईयर ईव पर पटाखों की आतिशबाजी के बीच बनाया शानदार डूडल

Fastrack Reflex Beat भारत में ऑलवेज ऑन हार्ट रेट मॉनिटर के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

News

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended
News
Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended
WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

News

WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details
Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G goes on sale on January 7, pre-orders start January 1

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G goes on sale on January 7, pre-orders start January 1
ToTok co-founder dismisses spying allegations

News

ToTok co-founder dismisses spying allegations
Google Doodle marks New Year's Eve 2019 with Froggy

News

Google Doodle marks New Year's Eve 2019 with Froggy