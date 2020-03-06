comscore PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 live with Royale Pass Season 12
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 live with Royale Pass Season 12
News

PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 live with Royale Pass Season 12

Gaming

The new PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 celebrates the second anniversary with an Amusement Park Mode in Classic Erangel.

  • Published: March 6, 2020 9:27 AM IST
PUBGM 0.17.0 patch notes

The new PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 is now live tweeted the devs on the official PUBG Mobile Twitter handle. The new update celebrates the second anniversary with an Amusement Park Mode in Classic Erangel. The Royale Pass Season 12 is called ‘2gether We Play!’ and it is set to arrive on March 9. Besides these there is a new Arctic Mode, a new AirDrop weapon DBS Shotgun, a new Arcade Mode, Death Replay and Colorblind Mode.

Related Stories


New Content in Classic Mode

PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 update is now live and there was no downtime. The update apparently requires approximately a total of 1.69GB of storage space on Android, and 1.95 GB of storage space on iOS. Players who update before March 6 will receive 50 Silver, 2,888 BP and a 3 day Anniversary Pan Skin. There’s new content coming in Classic Mode which includes the Erangel – Amusement Park Mode which is arriving on March 12.

New weapon: DBS Shotgun

The PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 bringsDBS is a double barrel pump-action bullpup shotgun that can only be initially obtained from Care Packages. DBS comes with two internal magazine tubes that allow the user to load up to fourteen 12-gauge rounds. The combined firing mechanics means that the DBS can produce massive bursts of damage in a short time span. Upper rail of the gun allows a Holographic, Red Dot Sight, and 2x to 6x Scopes. Maximum effective range to deal damage with the DBS is 100m. This is definitely going to be the most deadly shotgun in the game.

PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 official patch notes out

Also Read

PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 official patch notes out

The other features being introduced include Independent Teammate Volume Control, Universal Mark, Death Replay, Colorblind Mode. Besides these there is new arcade mode content. There are other balancing changes and improvements. These includes Firearm Balancing, Team Reservation, Radio Feature. All the new changes and the full patch notes can be found here.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 6, 2020 9:27 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme Band vs Xiaomi Mi Band 3 vs Honor Band 5i
Wearables
Realme Band vs Xiaomi Mi Band 3 vs Honor Band 5i
Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today

News

Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today

PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 live with Royale Pass Season 12

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 live with Royale Pass Season 12

Oppo Reno 3 sale in India today via Flipkart: Check details

News

Oppo Reno 3 sale in India today via Flipkart: Check details

Infinix S5 Pro with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera to launch today: What to expect

News

Infinix S5 Pro with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera to launch today: What to expect

Most Popular

Realme 6 Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-orders start shipping in India

Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today

Oppo Reno 3 sale in India today via Flipkart: Check details

Infinix S5 Pro with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera to launch today: What to expect

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 live with Royale Pass Season 12

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 live with Royale Pass Season 12
PUBG Mobile and Nodwin Gaming to bring a Esports Circuit in South Asia

Gaming

PUBG Mobile and Nodwin Gaming to bring a Esports Circuit in South Asia
Call of Duty Mobile Zombie Mode to vanish soon

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile Zombie Mode to vanish soon
PUBG Mobile: Secret Treasure Event brings free winnable items

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Secret Treasure Event brings free winnable items
PUBG Mobile: Boy steals Rs 3 lakh from parents to buy friends costly phones

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Boy steals Rs 3 lakh from parents to buy friends costly phones

हिंदी समाचार

Holi 2020: घर जाने के लिए Railofy App से बुक करें ट्रेन की तत्काल टिकट, कंफर्म नहीं हुई तो मिलेगी फ्लाइट

March 2020: डेली 2GB डाटा के लिए बेस्ट है Reliance Jio का 251 रुपये का प्लान, 51 दिनों की है वैलिडिटी

दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता पॉप सेल्फी कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन Infinix S5 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे भारत में होगा लॉन्च

iPhone 9 की लॉन्च में हो सकती है देरी, किफायती आईफोन के लिए करना होगा इंतजार

Nokia 5.2 Captain America स्मार्टफोन आया नजर, जानिए क्या होगा इसमें खास

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch in India soon
News
Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch in India soon
Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-orders start shipping in India

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-orders start shipping in India
Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today

News

Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today
Oppo Reno 3 sale in India today via Flipkart: Check details

News

Oppo Reno 3 sale in India today via Flipkart: Check details
Infinix S5 Pro with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera to launch today: What to expect

News

Infinix S5 Pro with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera to launch today: What to expect