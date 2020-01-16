comscore PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 to bring Death Cam and Extreme Cold mode
News

PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 might bring Death Cam and Extreme Cold mode

Gaming

The beta version of PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 is apparently out in China.

  Published: January 16, 2020 6:39 PM IST
PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0

The upcoming PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 could apparently bring some new content. This includes a new Death Cam and Extreme Cold mode. The beta version of PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 is apparently out in China already and Mr. Ghost Gaming has made a new video teasing the new features in the next update. The major new features being included is the Death Cam and and Extreme Cold mode. He also mentions that the devs have not added Erangel 2.0 yet, but there are some minor changes in the map.

The Death Cam is already available on PC and console and shows the players how the enemy killed them. This is a helpful tool that allows players to ascertain if the enemy was hacking. It also helps players to understand what they could have done better. The other addition is the Extreme Cold Mode which is similar to the Darkest Night mode but instead of zombies players will be attacked by cold. After the match begins, players will have a limited time to collect food and branches to make fire and survive the cold night.

The other things being showed are part of the teaser that was shown in a previous leak, it features what we can discern as different classes and abilities. The map looks like a part of Erangel, and it comes with a bunch of flags placed here and there. These flags may indicate the different factions or classes. A thing to remember would be that even it PUBG Mobile does introduce classes and abilities to the game like Call of Duty: Mobile, some argue that both games are made by Tencent hence it is not far-fetched.

PUBG Mobile may be getting Erangel 2.0 soon with new class abilities

PUBG Mobile may be getting Erangel 2.0 soon with new class abilities

The video seems to show some of the classes, and one of these classes look like the Ninja class from Call of Duty: Mobile. But the contraption looks very similar to the one we see in the anime Attack on Titans. Besides this there is another character that throws a piece of metal that becomes a shield, which is also something we have seen in Call of Duty: Mobile. There seems to be a healer as well who can revive people with a healing bullet. And the last one seems to be a class that can jump really high.

  Published Date: January 16, 2020 6:39 PM IST

