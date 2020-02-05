comscore PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 might introduce a new character called Carlo
News

PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 might introduce a new character called Carlo

Gaming

Carlo's character would be similar to the character named Sara that was introduced to PUBG Mobile last year.

  Published: February 5, 2020 9:42 AM IST
Carlo PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0

The upcoming PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 seems to have some of its features leaked already. The previous report gave details about the kind of rewards and features to expect in the game. And now a new leak claims that the upcoming update will introduce a character named Carlo. This would be similar to the character named Sara that was introduced last year. Sara has special abilities that can be used in the EvoGround modes. Carlo is expected to have some uses of his own.

PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0: Here’s what to expect

We already know details of some of the key features coming to the battle royale game. The update arrived in the form of beta last month, revealing some of the key new features. The update is expected to become officially available in early February. A report by Mr Ghost notes that this update will bring Erangel 2.0 map to the game. This is one of the most anticipated maps by PUBG Mobile players. The map will add the ability to throw items to teammates. It will allow players to carry more items at once.

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update to bring Erangel 2.0 map: A look at expected features

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update to bring Erangel 2.0 map: A look at expected features

The report also adds that Erangel 2.0 map will include a secret base that will be similar to the game’s PC version. PUBG Mobile is also taking cues from Call of Duty: Mobile. The 0.17.0 update is set to add classes, which will be similar to the ones present in Call of Duty: Mobile. There is also a conflicting report claiming that classes could be a feature available as a separate mode under EvoGround. The game is also set to get a new mode with the release of PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update.

The game is expected to add Extreme Cold Mode to the game with the release of 0.17.0 update. It will test the players for their survival skills. Other features likely to be released include Colorblind Mode along with a 12-gauge shotgun DBS. There have also been reports of the game getting a Maserati skin for Dacia soon. It is also teasing the Karakin map. There is a lot going on with PUBG Mobile right now. It’s leadership is not granted as seen by the meteoric rise of Call of Duty: Mobile. However, it might stay competitive with the introduction of these new features.

