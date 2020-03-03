PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 official patch notes out

The new PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 is ready to arrive and we have the official patch notes. The new update will celebrate the second anniversary with an Amusement Park Mode in Classic Erangel. The Royale Pass Season 12 is called ‘2gether We Play!’ and it is set to arrive on March 9. Besides these there is a new Arctic Mode, a new AirDrop weapon DBS Shotgun, a new Arcade Mode, Death Replay and Colorblind Mode.

New Content in Classic Mode

PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 update goes live today and the devs say there will be no downtime. The update apparently requires approximately a total of 1.69GB of storage space on Android, and 1.95 GB of storage space on iOS. Players who update before March 6 will receive 50 Silver, 2,888 BP and a 3 day Anniversary Pan Skin. There’s new content coming in Classic Mode which includes the Erangel – Amusement Park Mode which is arriving on March 12.

New weapon: DBS Shotgun

The DBS is a double barrel pump-action bullpup shotgun that can only be initially obtained from Care Packages. DBS comes with two internal magazine tubes that allow the user to load up to fourteen 12-gauge rounds. The combined firing mechanics means that the DBS can produce massive bursts of damage in a short time span. Upper rail of the gun allows a Holographic, Red Dot Sight, and 2x to 6x Scopes. Maximum effective range to deal damage with the DBS is 100m. This is definitely going to be the most deadly shotgun in the game.

The other features being introduced include Independent Teammate Volume Control, Universal Mark, Death Replay, Colorblind Mode. Besides these there is new arcade mode content. There are other balancing changes and improvements. These includes Firearm Balancing, Team Reservation, Radio Feature. All the new changes and the full patch notes can be found here.