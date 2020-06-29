PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 release date announced

We recently brought you a look of the PUBG Mobile secret map that the developers have been working on for update 0.19.0. This was only available in closed beta and the devs made it official recently on social media. PUBG Mobile confirmed that the secret map is called Livik Map. And now the developers have shared a new tweet which announces that the upcoming update 0.19.0 will be released on July 7.

We have played the new secret map which we expect to be the Livik map and though it was not the final version of the map. We found the map rather small and would make for some tight action. From what we have played it is apparent that the map is rather small, and could be 2x2km in size. This would make it the smallest map yet.

When experiencing the gameplay of Livik Map that will be added with update 0.19.0, right off the bat you will notice that it has elements from all the other four maps in each corner. There are some new weapons on this map as well, these include the P90 SMG as well as the SPAS-12 shotgun. The inclusion of these weapons along with how abundantly guns are available, goes to show that the devs want this to be an action packed map.

On July 7th, update 0.19.0 launches along with the first-ever PUBG MOBILE exclusive Map Livik 🏔️. Are you ready to face this new challenge head-on? Get in on the action now 👉 https://t.co/Lvgc5q4obP pic.twitter.com/TdYg2fjxM1 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 29, 2020

The Livik map is littered with buildings and obstacles. These will also help in combat by providing cover while engaging the enemy. There are some new buildings in the map as well. Plus there are some which show that some buildings from the other maps are also being used here.

Though this is an extremely small map there are some vehicles. These will still be useful to rush players and take cover behind. The old vehicles like the Buggy, Bike, and the UAZ are present. Besides these there is a new monster truck in the map which can run over anything. This vehicle goes over boulders and other cars. The Livik Map is playable right now on the open beta version of PUBG mobile which features the update 0.19.0.