PUBG Mobile has announced another global mobile esports event, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC). PUBG Mobile is set to launch 1.0 version on September 8 with new tech, new UX, new gameplay features and more. PMGC Season Zero will begin in late November and invites pro teams from all regions including Americas, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, China. They will compete for the highest prize pool of $2 million in PUBG Mobile esports history. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020 registrations open

PUBG Mobile first launched in 2018 and has since achieved over 600M downloads and 50 million daily active players worldwide (excluding Chinese mainland). With the launch of 1.0 version on September 8, alongside what the devs claim to be a much-anticipated surprise to be revealed soon. We expect this to be the revamped Erangel map. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Day vs Night Event is going on now

The 1.0 launch will see new technologies adopted to fully upgrade the quality of PUBG Mobile. Improvements have been made to players’ characters, including Main Lobby lights and environments, as well its iconic environments. Particles, smoke, air blasts, muzzle flashes, and the addition of scope interaction make every shot more realistic. Parachuting, sprinting, throwing and other key actions have also been optimized for the most captivating battle royale experience. Upgrades to lighting systems and texture quality bring the vegetation, sky, and water to life. Models and texture quality are also improved to provide a more realistic feel and high-quality experience.

To bring players a more concise and intuitive control experience, PUBG Mobile’s user interface and interactive experiences have also been completely overhauled, with interactions, visuals, motions and sound effects quality improved. The interface is tweaked to make it easy on the eyes, while adding some visual technology elements. The color tones of Dawn Cyan, smoke grey, hope white and victory yellow were apparently chosen to convey to players the design concepts of the morning dawn, of rebirth after failure, and of the glory after a breakthrough eureka moment.

To make it easier for players to find what they want, giving them more refined and upgraded controls, there’s apparently an innovative multi-screen switching mode exclusively for PUBG Mobile. The existing functions will be more organized in display. Games, community, and purchases have been separated into 3 different spaces, enabling quick and easy access for players, and creating a simple and clean interface, helping players quickly locate their required functions. In addition, players can customize their own layout, for more comfortable operations and user experience.

PUBG Mobile esports announced the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) and World Championship combined into one event. This is apparently the biggest global mobile esports tournament PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC). Season Zero of PMGC will begin in late November and top pro teams from all regions including Americas, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, China, will face off in an epic battle to crown the Global Champions and take home the lion’s share of $2 million. Devs write that due to the global pandemic, an onsite audience may not be possible for PMGC Season Zero, but if it is safe to do so, the League will begin in late November, taking place across multiple studios.