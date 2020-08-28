comscore PUBG Mobile update 1.0 coming soon, Global Championship announced
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile update 1.0 with Erangel 2.0 launching soon, Global Championship announced
News

PUBG Mobile update 1.0 with Erangel 2.0 launching soon, Global Championship announced

Gaming

PUBG Mobile is set to launch 1.0 version on September 8 with new tech, new UX, new gameplay features and more.

  • Published: August 28, 2020 7:24 PM IST
PUBG Mobile update 1.0 1

PUBG Mobile has announced another global mobile esports event, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC). PUBG Mobile is set to launch 1.0 version on September 8 with new tech, new UX, new gameplay features and more. PMGC Season Zero will begin in late November and invites pro teams from all regions including Americas, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, China. They will compete for the highest prize pool of $2 million in PUBG Mobile esports history. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020 registrations open

PUBG Mobile first launched in 2018 and has since achieved over 600M downloads and 50 million daily active players worldwide (excluding Chinese mainland). With the launch of 1.0 version on September 8, alongside what the devs claim to be a much-anticipated surprise to be revealed soon. We expect this to be the revamped Erangel map. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Day vs Night Event is going on now

The 1.0 launch will see new technologies adopted to fully upgrade the quality of PUBG Mobile. Improvements have been made to players’ characters, including Main Lobby lights and environments, as well its iconic environments. Particles, smoke, air blasts, muzzle flashes, and the addition of scope interaction make every shot more realistic. Parachuting, sprinting, throwing and other key actions have also been optimized for the most captivating battle royale experience. Upgrades to lighting systems and texture quality bring the vegetation, sky, and water to life. Models and texture quality are also improved to provide a more realistic feel and high-quality experience.

PUBG Mobile

To bring players a more concise and intuitive control experience, PUBG Mobile’s user interface and interactive experiences have also been completely overhauled, with interactions, visuals, motions and sound effects quality improved. The interface is tweaked to make it easy on the eyes, while adding some visual technology elements. The color tones of Dawn Cyan, smoke grey, hope white and victory yellow were apparently chosen to convey to players the design concepts of the morning dawn, of rebirth after failure, and of the glory after a breakthrough eureka moment.

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 map finally released in the beta version

Also Read

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 map finally released in the beta version

To make it easier for players to find what they want, giving them more refined and upgraded controls, there’s apparently an innovative multi-screen switching mode exclusively for PUBG Mobile. The existing functions will be more organized in display. Games, community, and purchases have been separated into 3 different spaces, enabling quick and easy access for players, and creating a simple and clean interface, helping players quickly locate their required functions. In addition, players can customize their own layout, for more comfortable operations and user experience.

PUBG Mobile esports announced the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) and World Championship combined into one event. This is apparently the biggest global mobile esports tournament PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC). Season Zero of PMGC will begin in late November and top pro teams from all regions including Americas, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, China, will face off in an epic battle to crown the Global Champions and take home the lion’s share of $2 million. Devs write that due to the global pandemic, an onsite audience may not be possible for PMGC Season Zero, but if it is safe to do so, the League will begin in late November, taking place across multiple studios.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 28, 2020 7:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

How to block annoying emaila on Gmail
How To
How to block annoying emaila on Gmail
PUBG Mobile update 1.0 launching soon, Global Championship announced

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 1.0 launching soon, Global Championship announced

Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon

Amazon Halo fitness smart band launched

Wearables

Amazon Halo fitness smart band launched

How to use Microsoft Word transcribe feature

How To

How to use Microsoft Word transcribe feature

Most Popular

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon

Realme X7 Pro Player Edition will debut Snapdragon 860

Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be flaunted in Unpacked Part 2

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile update 1.0 launching soon, Global Championship announced

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 1.0 launching soon, Global Championship announced
PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020 registrations open

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020 registrations open
PUBG Mobile: Day vs Night Event is going on now

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Day vs Night Event is going on now
PUBG MOBILE addiction claims life of 16-year-old player

Gaming

PUBG MOBILE addiction claims life of 16-year-old player
PUBG Mobile: Here's all you need to know about the new Gun Game mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here's all you need to know about the new Gun Game mode

हिंदी समाचार

Realme लॉन्च करने वाला है सबसे सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानकारी आई सामने

OPPO और Realme के बाद OnePlus भी ला रहा है अपना ये प्रोडक्ट, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Xiaomi ने दिखाई थर्ड जेनरेशन अंडर डिस्प्ले कैमरा टेक्नोलॉजी, क्या ऐसा होगा भविष्य

क्या एक बजट स्मार्टफोन बना रही वनप्लस, सामने आई कुछ जानकारी

Apple iPhone 12 सीरीज बिना एक्सेसरीज के होगी लॉन्च, ये होंगी कीमतें

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon
News
Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon
Realme X7 Pro Player Edition will debut Snapdragon 860

News

Realme X7 Pro Player Edition will debut Snapdragon 860
Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2

News

Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2
Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?

News

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be flaunted in Unpacked Part 2

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be flaunted in Unpacked Part 2

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers