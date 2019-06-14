PUBG Mobile update 0.13.0: 5 most important changes

Developer Tencent Games has just released the official 0.13.0 update for PUBG Mobile. As part of this update, PUBG Mobile gets a new deathmatch mode for fast-paced fights. The developer has also rolled out Godzilla: King of the Monsters-themed rewards, and improved game controls. The theme is introduced as part of a collaboration between Godzilla: King of Monsters, and PUBG Mobile. It also features a new third-party anti-cheat system, achievement challenges, and new social features. In addition to the themed rewards, a number of thematic events will also take place in the game. The new update brings quite a few new additions and changes to the game, and here we will be listing the five most important changes this time around.

Team Deathmatch Mode in PUBG Mobile update 0.13.0

The new PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch Mode has squads of four players go up against another squad of four players in a new map. The new map is a warehouse with a lot of containers and walls for cover. The objective of the mode is to score 40 frags or kills before the opposition team does. Each team spawns in their own spawn point on either side of the map.

Separate controls for TPP and FPP

According to the detailed changelog, Tencent Games has introduced unique control setting. This setting corresponds to the First-Person Perspective (FPP) and Third-Person Perspective (TPP). The controls of both the modes used to be the same, and now Tencent Games has made them separate.

Updated Zombies

Zombies like Tyrant, G, Licker and Zombie Cop have been removed in Survive Till Dawn mode in PUBG Mobile, and 4 new zombies introduced in their place. Freezing fog from Liquid Nitrogen Mine now lasts longer. All units that pass through will move at a slower speed. Zombies with Tank ability can now enhances nearby zombies. Skinner will now use an ability that reduces movement speed of nearby players.

Godzilla theme

The Godzilla theme does not bring about any of the Kaijus to the game, but there are new themed apparel and murals in the game to commemorate the collaboration. There is a Godzilla suit that would probably let the user scream like the King of monsters.

Crew Challenge update

Crew Challenge Qualifying Round has been expanded to have 6 qualifying matches every day, up from five. Each squad can participate up to three matches per day, up from 2. Each squad is allowed to participate a total of 18 qualifying matches, up from 12. And new items have been added to the Crew Shop. Players who have registered for Crew Challenge will now receive a notice 10 minutes before a match starts.