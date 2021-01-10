comscore PUBG Mobile update: Ministry hints PUBG Mobile India launch unlikely
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile update: Ministry hints PUBG Mobile India launch unlikely
News

PUBG Mobile update: Ministry hints PUBG Mobile India launch unlikely

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update: The government of India has said that 'access to PUBG in India' is not illegal. Ministry also hints the relaunch looks unlikely.

pubg mobile india

Representational image

Currently, the most anticipated question in the Indian gaming industry is – when will PUBG Mobile relaunch in India? Well, while rumours suggest that the game could be released soon, we believe the launch could take some time for various reasons. PUBG Mobile should first meet all concerns raised by the government and only then there could be chances of the game’s re-release in the country. Also Read - Why PUBG Mobile India will not launch in India anytime soon

As per a new report the government hints the PUBG Mobile India launch is unlikely. The same report also reveals that Ministry has said ‘access to PUBG in India’ is not illegal. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 2.0 could be on its way as a major haul: Here's if the game will make it to India

As per a report coming from Insidesport, in response to an RTI filed by Gem Wire, on December 17, 2020, the Ministry said that “it has not banned the access of Mobile Nordic Map: Livik App”. The report further stated that “the first query was a follow up to the first question– if the ban implies to the new application on what basis would that be? The Ministry responded by saying that blocking applies to a specific App only.” Also Read - FAU-G release date announced by Akshay Kumar, Twitterati goes on a memes riot

pubg mobile india

PUBG Mobile India update: Launch unlikely?

The same report reveals more details about the game launch in India. Another question was in the RTI – “Is there an open dialogue taking place between MEITY and PUBG Corporation/Krafton INC.”

To this the RTI response stated “no formal dialogue with PUBG/Krafton is held by this Ministry.” This suggests that the availability of PUBG Mobile in India will take some more time.

The company is working hard to bring the game back for the Indian gaming enthusiasts. PUBG Corporation previously confirmed that it will hereafter take players’ privacy and security very seriously. In fact, the company said that these two criteria will be of the “utmost” importance. PUBG Corporation has also confirmed that the PUBG Mobile India game will tailored as per the requirements of Indian audience/players and also the government.

Time and again we have come across rumours wherein the company is urging the government to set up a meet. However, the company has not received a positive response as of yet. So, players waiting for PUBG Mobile India launch will need to wait for some time now as the release looks unlikely right now.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 10, 2021 8:59 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

How to move WhatsApp group chats to Signal app
How To
How to move WhatsApp group chats to Signal app
Ministry says 'access to PUBG in India' is not illegal

Gaming

Ministry says 'access to PUBG in India' is not illegal

OnePlus Band launch date revealed: Here's when it's launching

Wearables

OnePlus Band launch date revealed: Here's when it's launching

WhatsApp new privacy policies bothers you? Know how to delete your WhatsApp account

How To

WhatsApp new privacy policies bothers you? Know how to delete your WhatsApp account

Motorola announces four new smartphones at CES 2021: Here are the specs, features, price

News

Motorola announces four new smartphones at CES 2021: Here are the specs, features, price

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OnePlus Band launch date revealed: Here's when it's launching

Motorola announces four new smartphones at CES 2021: Here are the specs, features, price

Signal beats WhatsApp to top App Store: Know what is Signal, how to download?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T, Redmi 9T launched globally: Price, specs and more

Twitter now decides to permanently ban Donald Trump from the platform

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the richest person in the world worth $186 billion

Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy M12

What is WhatsApp new privacy policy, why is it important for you?

Samsung Galaxy S21 set to launch soon: A look at previous Galaxy S smartphones

How to check IRCTC live train status on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Related Stories

Ministry says 'access to PUBG in India' is not illegal

Gaming

Ministry says 'access to PUBG in India' is not illegal
Why PUBG Mobile India will not launch in India anytime soon

Gaming

Why PUBG Mobile India will not launch in India anytime soon
PUBG Mobile 2 could be in works, could launch later this year

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 2 could be in works, could launch later this year
FAU-G release date, FAU-G trailer, gameplay, download and more

Gaming

FAU-G release date, FAU-G trailer, gameplay, download and more
FAU-G, PUBG Mobile India rival, India launch date confirmed

Gaming

FAU-G, PUBG Mobile India rival, India launch date confirmed

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola ने लॉन्च किए 4 नए स्मार्टफोन, जानें इनकी कीमत और खूबियां

IRCTC Live Train Status on WhatsApp : इन आसान स्टेप्स के जरिए चेक करें ट्रेन रनिंग स्टेटस

How to Delete WhatsApp Account: व्हाट्सऐप अकाउंट कैसे करें डिलीट? यहां जानें सबसे आसान तरीका

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G का रेंडर आया सामने, यूनिक कैमरे डिजाइन के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

सावधान! फर्जी Redmi 10T 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ Amazon.in पर लिस्ट

Latest Videos

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions
Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

Hands On

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?
Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review

News

OnePlus Band launch date revealed: Here's when it's launching
Wearables
OnePlus Band launch date revealed: Here's when it's launching
Motorola announces four new smartphones at CES 2021: Here are the specs, features, price

News

Motorola announces four new smartphones at CES 2021: Here are the specs, features, price
Signal beats WhatsApp to top App Store: Know what is Signal, how to download?

Apps

Signal beats WhatsApp to top App Store: Know what is Signal, how to download?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T, Redmi 9T launched globally: Price, specs and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T, Redmi 9T launched globally: Price, specs and more
Twitter now decides to permanently ban Donald Trump from the platform

News

Twitter now decides to permanently ban Donald Trump from the platform

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers