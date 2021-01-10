PUBG Mobile update: Ministry hints PUBG Mobile India launch unlikely

Currently, the most anticipated question in the Indian gaming industry is – when will relaunch in India? Well, while rumours suggest that the game could be released soon, we believe the launch could take some time for various reasons. PUBG Mobile should first meet all concerns raised by the government and only then there could be chances of the game’s re-release in the country. Also Read - Why PUBG Mobile India will not launch in India anytime soon

As per a new report the government hints the launch is unlikely. The same report also reveals that Ministry has said 'access to PUBG in India' is not illegal.

As per a report coming from Insidesport, in response to an RTI filed by Gem Wire, on December 17, 2020, the Ministry said that "it has not banned the access of Mobile Nordic Map: Livik App". The report further stated that "the first query was a follow up to the first question– if the ban implies to the new application on what basis would that be? The Ministry responded by saying that blocking applies to a specific App only."

PUBG Mobile India update: Launch unlikely?

The same report reveals more details about the game launch in India. Another question was in the RTI – “Is there an open dialogue taking place between MEITY and PUBG Corporation/Krafton INC.”

To this the RTI response stated “no formal dialogue with PUBG/Krafton is held by this Ministry.” This suggests that the availability of PUBG Mobile in India will take some more time.

The company is working hard to bring the game back for the Indian gaming enthusiasts. PUBG Corporation previously confirmed that it will hereafter take players’ privacy and security very seriously. In fact, the company said that these two criteria will be of the “utmost” importance. PUBG Corporation has also confirmed that the PUBG Mobile India game will tailored as per the requirements of Indian audience/players and also the government.

Time and again we have come across rumours wherein the company is urging the government to set up a meet. However, the company has not received a positive response as of yet. So, players waiting for PUBG Mobile India launch will need to wait for some time now as the release looks unlikely right now.