PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games launched PUBG Mobile update v0.13.5 with Royale Pass Season 8 in beta last week. The company is now apparently rolling out the update with PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 for the main server. The patch notes of the same have also been released and can be read here. One of the biggest additions this time is a new SMG weapon called Bizon which is being called PP-19. The new season has been themed after oceans and beaches. The rewards are themed similarly and owners of the pass can participate in Summer Carnival event.

Tencent Games has confirmed that the new PUBG Mobile update v0.13.5 will begin rolling out in India today. Android users will see a 181MB download size, while iOS users will have to download a 158MB update on their devices. Good news for iOS users as background download and update feature has been added.

New SMG weapon: PP-19

The new PUBG Mobile v0.13.5 brings a new weapon to the game called PP-19 which is an SMG. The weapon will have a drum magazine that holds 53 rounds of 9mm bullets. The only accessories that can be attached to the gun are muzzle and sight attachments. The other addition to the game this time as expected is the Canted Sight, which is a special sight accessory that can be equipped with a secondary scope. Canted Sight can be used with all the weapons that support scopes. The weapon has been available on PC for a while.

Royale Pass Season 8

As previously noted, the upcoming version of the Royale Pass will be available in two different versions. “Elite”, the first one amounting to 600UC and Elite Pass Plus which amounts to 1,800 UC. The entire Season 8 outfit is now available upon reaching Gold tier. Tier rewards have been adjusted. Players can now reach Crown or above to get a special team-joining effect and name tags. Reach Ace or above to get a permanent season title.

Purchasing and subscribing to the Royale Pass Season 8 Elite Pass Plus gives the gamer benefits worth 10,000 for the first time. To celebrate the first anniversary of the Royale Pass, some items from Season 2 and Season 3 are coming back. Players can get these rare items in Rank Rewards and Redemption Crates. PUBG Mobile x BAPE collaboration is back once again with in-game BAPE products and retail merchandise. New Rating Protection Cards, including Rating Protection Card (Duration) and Rating Protection Card (Uses), will take effect when ratings change. The High Frame Rate option has been added to HDR mode for some high-end devices.

PMCO-themed events are coming in late July. After completing the missions, players can listen to the new PMCO song by Alan Walker, and get the PMCO Theme for the Main Menu.