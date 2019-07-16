comscore PUBG Mobile update v0.13.5 with Season 8 rolling out in India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile update v0.13.5 with Season 8 Royale Pass rolling out in India
News

PUBG Mobile update v0.13.5 with Season 8 Royale Pass rolling out in India

Gaming

PUBG Mobile's newest update is rolling out with a whole new season and royale pass. There are lots of new additions this time around to make it exciting for players.

  • Published: July 16, 2019 3:40 PM IST
PUBG Mobile update v0.13.5

PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games launched PUBG Mobile update v0.13.5 with Royale Pass Season 8 in beta last week. The company is now apparently rolling out the update with PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 for the main server. The patch notes of the same have also been released and can be read here. One of the biggest additions this time is a new SMG weapon called Bizon which is being called PP-19. The new season has been themed after oceans and beaches. The rewards are themed similarly and owners of the pass can participate in Summer Carnival event.

Tencent Games has confirmed that the new PUBG Mobile update v0.13.5 will begin rolling out in India today. Android users will see a 181MB download size, while iOS users will have to download a 158MB update on their devices. Good news for iOS users as background download and update feature has been added.

New SMG weapon: PP-19

The new PUBG Mobile v0.13.5 brings a new weapon to the game called PP-19 which is an SMG. The weapon will have a drum magazine that holds 53 rounds of 9mm bullets. The only accessories that can be attached to the gun are muzzle and sight attachments. The other addition to the game this time as expected is the Canted Sight, which is a special sight accessory that can be equipped with a secondary scope. Canted Sight can be used with all the weapons that support scopes. The weapon has been available on PC for a while.

PUBG Mobile tips: 5 top tips to break a bridge camp

Also Read

PUBG Mobile tips: 5 top tips to break a bridge camp

Royale Pass Season 8

As previously noted, the upcoming version of the Royale Pass will be available in two different versions. “Elite”, the first one amounting to 600UC and Elite Pass Plus which amounts to 1,800 UC. The entire Season 8 outfit is now available upon reaching Gold tier. Tier rewards have been adjusted. Players can now reach Crown or above to get a special team-joining effect and name tags. Reach Ace or above to get a permanent season title.

Purchasing and subscribing to the Royale Pass Season 8 Elite Pass Plus gives the gamer benefits worth 10,000 for the first time. To celebrate the first anniversary of the Royale Pass, some items from Season 2 and Season 3 are coming back. Players can get these rare items in Rank Rewards and Redemption Crates. PUBG Mobile x BAPE collaboration is back once again with in-game BAPE products and retail merchandise. New Rating Protection Cards, including Rating Protection Card (Duration) and Rating Protection Card (Uses), will take effect when ratings change. The High Frame Rate option has been added to HDR mode for some high-end devices.

WATCH: PUBG Mobile Zombie: Survive till dawn Gameplay

PMCO-themed events are coming in late July. After completing the missions, players can listen to the new PMCO song by Alan Walker, and get the PMCO Theme for the Main Menu.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 16, 2019 3:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019
thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG

Editor's Pick

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019
Apple iPhone 6 explodes in the hands of a 11-year-old

News

Apple iPhone 6 explodes in the hands of a 11-year-old

PUBG Mobile update with Season 8 Royale Pass rolling out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update with Season 8 Royale Pass rolling out

Asus ROG Phone 2 real-world images leak online

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 real-world images leak online

Twitter desktop version gets new look, users unhappy

News

Twitter desktop version gets new look, users unhappy

Most Popular

Realme 3i First Impressions

Realme X First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Apple iPhone 6 explodes in the hands of a 11-year-old

Asus ROG Phone 2 real-world images leak online

Twitter desktop version gets new look, users unhappy

Microsoft Windows 10 May 2019 update for Surface Book 2 pulled

TCL P8E 4K AI Android 9 Smart TV launched in India

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile update with Season 8 Royale Pass rolling out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update with Season 8 Royale Pass rolling out
PUBG Mobile Ranking Points bug fixed by developers

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Ranking Points bug fixed by developers
PUBG Mobile tips: 5 top tips to break a bridge camp

Gaming

PUBG Mobile tips: 5 top tips to break a bridge camp
PUBG Mobile beta update brings new weapon 'Bizon'

Gaming

PUBG Mobile beta update brings new weapon 'Bizon'
Video shows how PUBG exposes cheats

Gaming

Video shows how PUBG exposes cheats

हिंदी समाचार

Oreo Stereo Music Box : भारत में लॉन्च हुआ ओरियो का लिमिटेड एडिशन म्यूजिक बॉक्स Oreo Stereo

Realme 3i vs Redmi 7 vs Galaxy M10: जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स में क्या है अंतर

Samsung और Philips LED TV के साथ फ्री में पाएं Amazon Fire TV Stick

LG 4K LED TV Launched : एलजी ने भारत में लॉन्च किए दो अल्ट्राएचडी स्मार्ट टीवी

ACT Fibernet ने इन चार ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान में किए बदलाव, 50Mbps स्पीड बढ़ाई

News

Apple iPhone 6 explodes in the hands of a 11-year-old
News
Apple iPhone 6 explodes in the hands of a 11-year-old
Asus ROG Phone 2 real-world images leak online

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 real-world images leak online
Twitter desktop version gets new look, users unhappy

News

Twitter desktop version gets new look, users unhappy
Microsoft Windows 10 May 2019 update for Surface Book 2 pulled

News

Microsoft Windows 10 May 2019 update for Surface Book 2 pulled
TCL P8E 4K AI Android 9 Smart TV launched in India

News

TCL P8E 4K AI Android 9 Smart TV launched in India