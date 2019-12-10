PUBG Corp has just posted detailed patch notes of the upcoming PUBG Mobile update with version 0.16.0. The patch notes include everything that one would need to know regarding the much anticipated upcoming update. According to the information, the highlights of the update include the all-new RageGear EvoGround mode and more. Other highlights include the Snow Paradise map in the Classic Mode, EvoGround Loadout, and improvements to healing. As previously noted, the update will start rolling out on December 11. PUBG Mobile players will need to ensure that their smartphone as about 0.67 GB free storage for this new update.

PUBG Mobile, 0.16.0 update rewards, details, changes, and more

The company also confirmed that players will the new update will not be able to invite players on older versions. Now that this is clarified, let’s talk about the update rewards, details, and everything new. Players will get 50 Silver, 2,888 BP, and access to 3 Day Winter Dress on updating before December 17. As noted above, the highlights of the update include the RageGear mode, Snow Paradise, EvoGround Loadout, healing improvements, and more.

Watch: PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

RageGear mode

The much-anticipated death race mode called RageGear mode is finally here. Here, players will be divided into two teams and randomly assigned as the drivers or the shooters. One has to destroy the enemy vehicles to win in this mode. In addition, each vehicle will come with powerful pre-installed weapons including Gatling, Shotgun, and RPG.

The designated drivers can also shoot their weapons while driving the vehicle along with the shooters. PUBG Corp has also included exclusive in-game items for an improved advantage over others. In TDM mode, players will get one point for each destroyed enemy vehicle. The company has also added Pick Up mode in the game where teams are required to collect a certain number of Point crates to win.

Snow Paradise mode, and more

Snow paradise is a new addition to the map where players can enter while waiting for Erangel in the Classic mode. During the match, players will be able to use cable cars on snow mountains or snowboard while playing the game. This means that one can snowboard while killing the enemies in the game. Beyond this, the company has introduced a number of small improvements all across the game.

Some of the improvements include the Loadout feature in EvoGround where users can make weapon presets for quick selection. The higher the Evo level, the more diverse the weapon loadout. This update also comes with a dedicated button to switch between FPP and TPP in Classic, Arcade. and Training grounds. Users can more around the button or simply disable it in the settings. PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update has also made improvements to healing by introducing healing while moving in Classic mode.

Players can also get continuous healing with the help of bandages in the classic mode with this new update. Other features include backpack ornaments, spectator tier restrictions, restrictions on friendly fire kill, slide settings, theme gallery, and more. PUBG Corp has also added a “Play Again” feature along with sending a friend request after a match. This update also features auto-buffering to help players with lower graphics quality along with achievements for reporting plug-ins and RageGear. It also features numerous performance improvements, firearm balancing, and fixes to the PUBG Lab.