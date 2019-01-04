comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile to get Zombie mode, MK47 Mutant weapon, auto-rickshaw soon: Report
News

PUBG Mobile to get Zombie mode, MK47 Mutant weapon, auto-rickshaw soon: Report

Gaming

The new additions will possibly be seen with the new upcoming update 0.10.5.

  • Published: January 4, 2019 9:21 AM IST
PUBG MK47 Mutant

Image Credit: PUBG Corp.

PUBG Mobile‘s last update brought the new snow map to the game, which is called Vikendi and is set in the Adriatic Sea region. And now its seems the upcoming update will feature a much teased Zombie mode, which was supposed to be launched in co-operation with Resident Evil franchise. New leaks have teased that the upcoming update could bring in a new Zombie mode, a new death cam feature, a new weapon called the MK47 Mutant, and the auto-rickshaw equivalent called Tukshai.

The MK47 Mutant is already available on the PC, and the console versions of the game, and so is the Tukshai vehicle which can exclusively be found on the Sanhok map. A laser sight attachment is also expected to be launched for the weapon. Erangel and Miramar maps are all expected to get dynamic weather, which means the weather can change to rain and fog anytime.

These changes are expected to be launched with the upcoming 0.10.5 update of PUBG Mobile, and were uncovered by two PUBG Mobile YouTubers Game Lovers and Mr. Ghost Gaming. It is speculated that the next update might hit the servers sometime between January 18 to 20. Though some of the additions like dynamic weather, the new weapon, vehicle and attachment will probably be added with the 0.11.0 update.

5 best phones under Rs 15,000 for playing PUBG Mobile

Also Read

5 best phones under Rs 15,000 for playing PUBG Mobile

As reported by Gadgets360, these are the expected additions coming to PUBG Mobile in January.

– Tukshai for Sanhok map
– New snow area in Erangel map
– New dynamic weather in Miramar and Erangel map
– New death cam feature to show you a replay of how you died
– Zombies Mode
– MK 47 Mutant rifle
– Laser sight for weapons
– Snow bike for Vikendi
– New dance emotes
– Classic Voices
– PUBG Vikendi snow map removed from beta

As for the Zombie mode, Tencent Games had announced that it is collaborating with the Resident Evil 2 remake team RE_Games. This was announced on stage at the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge tournament, and then followed up by a tweet and a video on the official Twitter handle of the game.

PUBG Mobile players are coming across dead zombies and blood in the game

Also Read

PUBG Mobile players are coming across dead zombies and blood in the game

Though the company has not shared any more details about what exactly it is collaborating over, it seems we may be seeing signs of what may be coming up later in the game. Tencent Games has apparently added what appears to be dead zombies to the game, and players are even reporting seeing bloodstains on the walls of houses in the Erangel map.

Image Credit: Ashrf Alamroone Alamroone / Westly Freemans

Besides this the devs could also be looking at special themed skins from the Resident Evil game that would psyche up the players, along with a special event that will be centered around those themed skins. This will help Resident Evil get in the popular groove of games while making a bit of money for the sale of the skins. As for Tencent Games, this could just be something fresh for the players of PUBG and some neat profit.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2019 9:21 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 appears on Geekbench
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows front design sporting punch-hole camera
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile to get Zombie mode, MK47 Mutant weapon, auto-rickshaw soon: Report
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3, the next Android One smartphone could be in works

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Google Pixel 3 to get LTE Band 48 support via a software update soon

ISRO said to be working on Chandrayaan-2 launch for next month

Apple cuts outlook, sees 'challenges' in China, emerging markets

Airtel rolls out 4G services at remote Hayuliang in Arunachal Pradesh

Sony Xperia XZ4 appears on Geekbench

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile to get Zombie mode, MK47 Mutant weapon, auto-rickshaw soon: Report

Gaming

PUBG Mobile to get Zombie mode, MK47 Mutant weapon, auto-rickshaw soon: Report
PUBG among the top games in the Best Selling Games of 2018 list by Steam

Gaming

PUBG among the top games in the Best Selling Games of 2018 list by Steam
PUBG Mobile celebrates new year with wallpapers and PSMC themed giveaway

Gaming

PUBG Mobile celebrates new year with wallpapers and PSMC themed giveaway
5 best phones under Rs 15,000 for playing PUBG Mobile

Gaming

5 best phones under Rs 15,000 for playing PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile and BAPE collaborate again for exclusive clothing

Gaming

PUBG Mobile and BAPE collaborate again for exclusive clothing

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी का फोल्ड होने वाला टैबलेट ऑनलाइन देखा गया, वीडियो में देखें

शाओमी एंड्रॉइड वन फोन पर कर रहा है काम, हो सकता है Mi A3

शाओमी रेडमी नोट 5 प्रो को मिली नई MIUI 10.2.1 अपडेट, फिक्स हुई कई समस्याएं

Galaxy M10 सपोर्ट पेज सैमसंग इंडिया वेबसाइट पर हुआ लाइव, Galaxy M20 की डिटेल्स हुई लीक

हुवावे Mate 20 Pro आज अमेजन पर होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, फ्री में मिलेगा 3,999 रुपये का यह प्रॉडक्ट

News

Google Pixel 3 to get LTE Band 48 support via a software update soon
News
Google Pixel 3 to get LTE Band 48 support via a software update soon
ISRO said to be working on Chandrayaan-2 launch for next month

News

ISRO said to be working on Chandrayaan-2 launch for next month
Apple cuts outlook, sees 'challenges' in China, emerging markets

News

Apple cuts outlook, sees 'challenges' in China, emerging markets
Airtel rolls out 4G services at remote Hayuliang in Arunachal Pradesh

News

Airtel rolls out 4G services at remote Hayuliang in Arunachal Pradesh
Sony Xperia XZ4 appears on Geekbench

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 appears on Geekbench