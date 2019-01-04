PUBG Mobile to get Zombie mode, MK47 Mutant weapon, auto-rickshaw soon: Report

PUBG Mobile‘s last update brought the new snow map to the game, which is called Vikendi and is set in the Adriatic Sea region. And now its seems the upcoming update will feature a much teased Zombie mode, which was supposed to be launched in co-operation with Resident Evil franchise. New leaks have teased that the upcoming update could bring in a new Zombie mode, a new death cam feature, a new weapon called the MK47 Mutant, and the auto-rickshaw equivalent called Tukshai.

The MK47 Mutant is already available on the PC, and the console versions of the game, and so is the Tukshai vehicle which can exclusively be found on the Sanhok map. A laser sight attachment is also expected to be launched for the weapon. Erangel and Miramar maps are all expected to get dynamic weather, which means the weather can change to rain and fog anytime.

These changes are expected to be launched with the upcoming 0.10.5 update of PUBG Mobile, and were uncovered by two PUBG Mobile YouTubers Game Lovers and Mr. Ghost Gaming. It is speculated that the next update might hit the servers sometime between January 18 to 20. Though some of the additions like dynamic weather, the new weapon, vehicle and attachment will probably be added with the 0.11.0 update.

As reported by Gadgets360, these are the expected additions coming to PUBG Mobile in January.

– Tukshai for Sanhok map

– New snow area in Erangel map

– New dynamic weather in Miramar and Erangel map

– New death cam feature to show you a replay of how you died

– Zombies Mode

– MK 47 Mutant rifle

– Laser sight for weapons

– Snow bike for Vikendi

– New dance emotes

– Classic Voices

– PUBG Vikendi snow map removed from beta

As for the Zombie mode, Tencent Games had announced that it is collaborating with the Resident Evil 2 remake team RE_Games. This was announced on stage at the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge tournament, and then followed up by a tweet and a video on the official Twitter handle of the game.

Though the company has not shared any more details about what exactly it is collaborating over, it seems we may be seeing signs of what may be coming up later in the game. Tencent Games has apparently added what appears to be dead zombies to the game, and players are even reporting seeing bloodstains on the walls of houses in the Erangel map.

Besides this the devs could also be looking at special themed skins from the Resident Evil game that would psyche up the players, along with a special event that will be centered around those themed skins. This will help Resident Evil get in the popular groove of games while making a bit of money for the sale of the skins. As for Tencent Games, this could just be something fresh for the players of PUBG and some neat profit.