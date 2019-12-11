PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 released with RageGear Mode, Snow Paradise

PUBG Mobile version 0.16.0 has been officially release. The update is full of new game modes, maps, gear, abilities and includes content developed in collaboration with Angry Birds. The update is now available as a free download on both App Store as well as on Google Play Store. This is the first major update for the game since it earned the 2019 Google Play Users Choice award and best competitive game. It was also recognized as ‘Top Games of 2019’ on the App Store.

The key changes coming with this new version has been known since last week. The patch notes for the game became available yesterday and now the game is officially rolling out as an update. The highlight of this update is the new RageGear Mode aimed to make vehicular tactics more interesting. The update also brings the new logo of Tencent Games representing the spirit of Spark More, according to the company.

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

In the new EvoGround mode, PUBG Mobile players will be divided into two factions and assigned to be either the driver or shooter of a vehicle. In this mode, each vehicle is mounted with a powerful weapon including the Gatling, Shotgun, or RPG. The shooter will fight with special weapons such as the Gatling, RPG, Grenade Launcher and the M249. In RageGear TDM, players must destroy enemy vehicles to earn points, with the team reaching the score limit first taking home the chicken dinner. Whereas in RageGear PickUp, players must collect a certain number of ‘Point Crates’ first to win, but will lose all crates if their vehicle is destroyed.

However, Ragegear Mode is not the only change with this version of the update. With PUBG 0.16.0, when you queue up for Erangel in Classic mode, you will have a chance to enter Snow Paradise, where the Spawn Island is covered in white frost. Once they drop into the map, there will be an option to ride the cable car lifts and snowboards. “Players can now use health kits, boost items and adrenaline syringes while moving, with movement speed greatly reduced. Bandages are also now automatically used in succession,” the company said in a note.

PUBG Mobile is also getting a new loadout screen with this update, which has been added to Team DeathMatch mode. In this mode, players will be able to edit and customize their starting weapons. This seems similar to the loadout screen with Call of Duty: Mobile. “Every firearm can be unlocked at a different Evo Level, and all offer mastery levels for additional attachments,” the company confirmed. In Third Person Perspective (TPP), players will be able to toggle in and out of the First Person Perspective(FPP) with a new button in Classic, Arcade and Training Grounds modes.

The new update for PUBG Mobile also brings new sliding mechanic and firearm balances. There is also collaboration content with Angry Birds, whose creator Rovio is marking ten years of its existence. They will be able to enjoy a mini-game in Spawn Island throwing Angry Birds bombs. There are also several new miscellaneous features being added including performance balances, a spectator tier limit, backpack ornaments and the ability to report friendly-fire kills in-game. The update comes at a time when COD: Mobile is gaining popularity.