comscore PUBG Mobile version 2.2 brings new map and game mode: All you need to know
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Pubg Mobile Version 2 2 Brings New Map And Game Mode All You Need To Know
News

PUBG Mobile version 2.2 brings new map and game mode: Check details here

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Version 2.2 brings an all-new map for players to explore and battle across Nusa which is the new 1×1 km tourist island map set in the tropics.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile version 2.2 brings new map and game mode: Check details here

PUBG Mobile has released its new Version 2.2 Update, which will see players explore the tropics with the new map Nusa, battle across new locations in an updated Erangel as well as unlock and use a number of new cosmetics as part of Cycle 3 Season 8 and Royale Pass Month 15. Version 2.2 brings an all-new map for players to explore and battle across Nusa which is the new 1×1 km tourist island map set in the tropics. Also Read - Honor of Kings, PUBG Mobile to Candy Crush Saga: Top grossing mobile games worldwide

Nusa will also introduce the new Super Recall mechanic, allowing players who are eliminated early to rejoin the match if they still have surviving teammates. Those playing solo will automatically respawn. The new map includes a number of new ways to get around quickly, from ziplines spread across the map to an elevator in the multi-story Telepak Town Apartment. Nusa will also feature new weapons, in the form of the Tactical Crossbow and NS2000 Shotgun. Players can also ride around in the new Quad, a nimble 2-seater vehicle with outstanding stability. Also Read - BGMI Ban: Players unable to buy Royale Pass despite resources

Alongside a new map comes updates to an old favorite. PUBG MOBILE’s Version 2.2 Update will also introduce a host of changes to Erangel. Firstly, the Hospital and Mylta Power structures have been updated to streamline combat and hunting for supplies. Also Read - Honor of Kings to Candy Crush Saga: Here are the top 5 grossing mobile games worldwide

In India, PUBG Mobile and many other apps are banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, since they were involved in activities causing prejudice to the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

According to Sensor Tower, the top grossing mobile game worldwide for August 2022 was Honor of Kings from Tencent with more than $222 million in player spending. About 94 percent of Honor of Kings’ revenue was from China, followed by 2.3 percent from Taiwan and 1.8 percent from Thailand. The full ranking of the top grossing mobile games for August 2022 is above. Game revenue estimates are from Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform.

PUBG Mobile from Tencent was the second highest earning mobile game worldwide for August 2022 with $156.3 million in gross revenue. About 60.7 percent of PUBG Mobile revenue was from China, where it has been localized as Game For Peace, followed by 8.8 percent from the United States. The next top grossing game was Genshin Impact from miHoYo, followed by Candy Crush Saga from King and Fate/Grand Order from Sony’s Aniplex.

The global mobile games market generated an estimated $6.6 billion from player spending across the App Store and Google Play in August 2022, marking a decrease of 12.4 percent year-over-year.

  • Published Date: September 15, 2022 3:16 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

OPPO F21s Pro 4G, OPPO F21s Pro 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and more
News
OPPO F21s Pro 4G, OPPO F21s Pro 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and more
Karnataka plans to convert 35,000 buses into EVs by 2030

automobile

Karnataka plans to convert 35,000 buses into EVs by 2030

FASTag recharge using WhatsApp: How to recharge by just sending a message

How To

FASTag recharge using WhatsApp: How to recharge by just sending a message

Vivo V25 5G debuts in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999

Mobiles

Vivo V25 5G debuts in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999

Samsung Galaxy S25 tipped to be buttonless

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S25 tipped to be buttonless

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

PUBG Mobile version 2.2 brings new map and game mode: All you need to know

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition launched in India

OPPO F21s Pro 4G, OPPO F21s Pro 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and more

India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Details here

India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Details here

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13
Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features

News

Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features