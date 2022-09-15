PUBG Mobile version 2.2 brings new map and game mode: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile has released its new Version 2.2 Update, which will see players explore the tropics with the new map Nusa, battle across new locations in an updated Erangel as well as unlock and use a number of new cosmetics as part of Cycle 3 Season 8 and Royale Pass Month 15. Version 2.2 brings an all-new map for players to explore and battle across Nusa which is the new 1×1 km tourist island map set in the tropics. Also Read - Honor of Kings, PUBG Mobile to Candy Crush Saga: Top grossing mobile games worldwide

Nusa will also introduce the new Super Recall mechanic, allowing players who are eliminated early to rejoin the match if they still have surviving teammates. Those playing solo will automatically respawn. The new map includes a number of new ways to get around quickly, from ziplines spread across the map to an elevator in the multi-story Telepak Town Apartment. Nusa will also feature new weapons, in the form of the Tactical Crossbow and NS2000 Shotgun. Players can also ride around in the new Quad, a nimble 2-seater vehicle with outstanding stability. Also Read - BGMI Ban: Players unable to buy Royale Pass despite resources

Alongside a new map comes updates to an old favorite. PUBG MOBILE’s Version 2.2 Update will also introduce a host of changes to Erangel. Firstly, the Hospital and Mylta Power structures have been updated to streamline combat and hunting for supplies. Also Read - Honor of Kings to Candy Crush Saga: Here are the top 5 grossing mobile games worldwide

In India, PUBG Mobile and many other apps are banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, since they were involved in activities causing prejudice to the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

According to Sensor Tower, the top grossing mobile game worldwide for August 2022 was Honor of Kings from Tencent with more than $222 million in player spending. About 94 percent of Honor of Kings’ revenue was from China, followed by 2.3 percent from Taiwan and 1.8 percent from Thailand. The full ranking of the top grossing mobile games for August 2022 is above. Game revenue estimates are from Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform.

PUBG Mobile from Tencent was the second highest earning mobile game worldwide for August 2022 with $156.3 million in gross revenue. About 60.7 percent of PUBG Mobile revenue was from China, where it has been localized as Game For Peace, followed by 8.8 percent from the United States. The next top grossing game was Genshin Impact from miHoYo, followed by Candy Crush Saga from King and Fate/Grand Order from Sony’s Aniplex.

The global mobile games market generated an estimated $6.6 billion from player spending across the App Store and Google Play in August 2022, marking a decrease of 12.4 percent year-over-year.