PUBG Mobile video shows off Erangel 2.0

The reworked version of Erangel has already the PC version of the game a while back. And now the developers of PUBG Mobile are bringing the same to the game.

  • Published: August 8, 2019 1:09 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0

Battle royale phenomenon PUBG Mobile has been one of the most talked about games of last year, and the developers seem to want to continue that. It’s parent game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been evolving since the day it launched. Right now the game is in a place where the updates just cannot be about adding new features, but about reworking the features that are already present in the game.

The developers had released a video that talked about a bunch of changes that hit the game soon. In the video, TS Jang, executive producer at PUBG Corp, detailed about the update to the PC version of the game. And one of the highlights was the visual update that has been given to the Erangel map. Now those changes will make its way to Mobile under the banner of Erangel 2.0.

Erangel is the oldest map in the game, as this was the map PUBG was launched with. It was not until a whole year that people got another map. Titled under the Erangel visual update, the team has updated the textures, grass and overhauled the map. Devs Tencent Games have tweeted that the reworked Erangel will be coming soon to the game. The tweet from PUBG Mobile official handle reads.

Erangel 2.0: Changes

The video in the tweet shows the before and after look of the different places on the map. The video showcases the new Yasnaya Polyana, Mylta Power, Prison. It also shows the area between Mylta Power and Mylta and between Mylta and Prison. What is easily noticeable as a change is the new textures in the map. The reflections from the surfaces have also been reworked. The texture of the grass is better and there is more green around.

Dew Arena Championship introduces PUBG Mobile in its mobile leg

Dew Arena Championship introduces PUBG Mobile in its mobile leg

The texture of the buildings look clearer. And the buildings themselves look less bulky than before. There are a lot more hoarding added. On top of that there are more billboard constructions, which mean more ads in the game. It is termed as Erangel 2.0, and the video says it’s coming soon.

  • Published Date: August 8, 2019 1:09 PM IST

