PUBG Mobile: Vikendi snow map to be available from December 20

Tencent Games, the developer of PUBG Mobile, recently rolled out a major update for the game which brings the game version to 0.10.0. The update brings a variety of changes, the most important of which is the new Vikendi snow map, which will be the fourth map for Classic Mode gameplay. The new 6x6km map is a bit smaller than the Erangel and Miramar maps, but a bit larger than the Sanhok map.

And while the game update was touted to bring the Vikendi map, gameplay hasn’t yet been enabled for it, although the new map is built into the update. However, an announcement from the PUBG Mobile official Twitter handle has now stated that the new map will be available for in-game download from December 20 at 5:30AM (IST), and for matchmaking from December 21 at 5:30AM (IST).

Cruise around in #Vikendi. Available on December 20th 00:00 UTC for download, and on 21st 00:00 UTC for matchmaking! https://t.co/0T7kURtAzz pic.twitter.com/VfNXI8Yfra — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 18, 2018

Following the timeline, the new map will be available for matches on PUBG Mobile. Users will have the option to select the new snow map for solo, duo and squad games. Furthermore, the new map brings some interesting new features and elements to the game, including a new gun, different vehicle dynamics taking into account the snow terrain, temporary footprints and vehicle tracks to hint of activity, cross-server matchmaking and more.

PUBG Mobile is among the most popular games on the smartphone platform, and is available for both iOS and Android devices. While the game works best on high-end devices, excellent optimization means that it’s possible to play PUBG Mobile even on lower-end devices. The map is also rolling out for other versions of PUBG, including the PC and console versions.